Effective: 2022-12-06 02:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The visibilities will increase to above one quarter mile in most locations this afternoon. There will also be occasional snow flurries. However, any accumulations will be light. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to the travel hazard.

5 HOURS AGO