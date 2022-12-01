Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The visibilities will increase to above one quarter mile in most locations this afternoon. There will also be occasional snow flurries. However, any accumulations will be light. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to the travel hazard.
Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Bear Lake Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Bear Lake Valley; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lost River Valleys; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain; Wood River Foothills LOCALIZED POCKETS OF DENSE FREEZING FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING Pockets of locally dense freezing fog have developed in some valley and plain areas across southeast Idaho, and are expected to continue through the morning. Motorists traveling or commuting across the region should remain alert for sudden drops in visibility to less than one-quarter mile. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and use painted highway lines if available to help guide you if you encounter dense fog. Be aware that the freezing fog may also make some road surfaces slick.
