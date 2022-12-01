ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Teen, child, 20-year-old shot at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three young people were shot during a gun fight in a residential area off of Upper Falls Boulevard Monday night, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 6:20 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of William Warfield Drive for the reports of shots fired. Once there, they discovered […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man arrested after stabbing man and slashing his throat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Canandaigua man is accused of slashing someone’s throat with a knife. Police arrested David Labarr on Saturday. They said he stabbed a man and slashed his throat. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital, but is now recovering at home. Labarr was arraigned...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

MCDC Employee Accused of Hitting Child, Allowing Fighting

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the staff member who was arrested for allowing fighting at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center. Twenty-three-year-old John Kanu of Greece faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child. He was arrested after a supervisor learned on November 23 that...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Two seriously injured after hitting Warsaw school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are fighting for their lives after slamming into the library at Warsaw Central School on Friday. Authorities say one man ran a stop sign, t-boned another truck and then both crashed into the building. Police say the truck was going 80 mph at the time of impact after he […]
WARSAW, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County Children’s Detention Center staffer arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An employee at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested and fired. A spokesperson for Monroe County says county staff were made aware of a “violation of rules” at the center, which is on Rush Scottsville Road, on Nov. 23. The...
13 WHAM

Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas

Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police say man stabbed on Saratoga Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s was stabbed Friday evening in Rochester on Saratoga Avenue near Montrose Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department were notified that a walk-in stabbing victim arrived to Rochester General Hospital shortly after 9 p.m. Officers say the man was stabbed at least once in his upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Ontario County youth ‘shop with a cop’

VICTOR, N.Y. – Some Ontario County children enjoyed a special shopping trip Sunday. They got to “shop with a cop” at Eastview Mall. The event was put on by the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association in partnership with local police departments, including Canandaigua and Geneva. The program started in 2014 to give kids positive experiences with an authority figures.
13 WHAM

Police searching for missing teen in Irondequoit

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Irondequoit. Alexandra Cruz was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and khaki pants. Cruz is 5-foot-4 and weighs 125 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Irondequoit Police Department.
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
ROCHESTER, NY
YAHOO!

Brockport college student who died after reported assault at work identified

UPDATE (Dec. 2, 2022): Rochester police identified the woman who died after she was allegedly attacked while working at an addiction center in Rochester this week as 33-year-old Brittni Iverson of Rochester. Iverson was a junior majoring in social work at SUNY Brockport, university officials confirmed on Friday. Further details...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Rochester's northwest side

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Pierpont Street. Investigators say the man was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. No suspects are...

