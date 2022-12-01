Read full article on original website
Teen, child, 20-year-old shot at Rochester apartment complex
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three young people were shot during a gun fight in a residential area off of Upper Falls Boulevard Monday night, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 6:20 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of William Warfield Drive for the reports of shots fired. Once there, they discovered […]
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man arrested after stabbing man and slashing his throat
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Canandaigua man is accused of slashing someone’s throat with a knife. Police arrested David Labarr on Saturday. They said he stabbed a man and slashed his throat. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital, but is now recovering at home. Labarr was arraigned...
Monroe Co. Children’s Detention Center employee arrested for allegedly facilitating fight
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was brought into investigate, and senior MCCDC staff were notified.
iheart.com
MCDC Employee Accused of Hitting Child, Allowing Fighting
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the staff member who was arrested for allowing fighting at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center. Twenty-three-year-old John Kanu of Greece faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child. He was arrested after a supervisor learned on November 23 that...
Two seriously injured after hitting Warsaw school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are fighting for their lives after slamming into the library at Warsaw Central School on Friday. Authorities say one man ran a stop sign, t-boned another truck and then both crashed into the building. Police say the truck was going 80 mph at the time of impact after he […]
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Children’s Detention Center staffer arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An employee at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested and fired. A spokesperson for Monroe County says county staff were made aware of a “violation of rules” at the center, which is on Rush Scottsville Road, on Nov. 23. The...
13 WHAM
Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas
Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...
Police say man stabbed on Saratoga Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s was stabbed Friday evening in Rochester on Saratoga Avenue near Montrose Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department were notified that a walk-in stabbing victim arrived to Rochester General Hospital shortly after 9 p.m. Officers say the man was stabbed at least once in his upper […]
WHEC TV-10
Plane was diverted to Rochester airport after passenger had medical emergency
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A plane had to be diverted to the Rochester airport on Sunday for a passenger experiencing a medical emergency. The Rochester-Monroe County Airport Professional Firefighters association says the flight from Toronto to Newark was interrupted when CPR had to be started on a passenger. The plane...
Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took […]
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
‘We want a thorough investigation,’: Family speaks after suspicious death
On Friday, family and loved ones gathered outside of DePaul's Edgerton Square facility, to release balloons and remember the life 33-year-old Brittni Iverson lived.
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County youth ‘shop with a cop’
VICTOR, N.Y. – Some Ontario County children enjoyed a special shopping trip Sunday. They got to “shop with a cop” at Eastview Mall. The event was put on by the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association in partnership with local police departments, including Canandaigua and Geneva. The program started in 2014 to give kids positive experiences with an authority figures.
13 WHAM
Police searching for missing teen in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Irondequoit. Alexandra Cruz was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and khaki pants. Cruz is 5-foot-4 and weighs 125 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Irondequoit Police Department.
Teen hospitalized after incident on Pierpont St. in Rochester
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
YAHOO!
Brockport college student who died after reported assault at work identified
UPDATE (Dec. 2, 2022): Rochester police identified the woman who died after she was allegedly attacked while working at an addiction center in Rochester this week as 33-year-old Brittni Iverson of Rochester. Iverson was a junior majoring in social work at SUNY Brockport, university officials confirmed on Friday. Further details...
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Rochester's northwest side
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Pierpont Street. Investigators say the man was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. No suspects are...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man fights NYC ticket – where he’s never been – for months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clifton Springs native Tom Bush got a New York City violation ticket in the mail. Get this: he’s never been there. The ticket was dismissed a few days ago, but only after months of hassle, and coming to News10NBC. Around the end of September, Bush...
GPD: Missing woman has been located
55-year-old Kimberly Bonham was last seen in the town of Gates.
