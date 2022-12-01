ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOYgu_0jTZU9By00
BlackRock's Larry Fink. AP
  • The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said.
  • "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit.
  • FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector.

More crypto companies are likely to go under in the aftermath of FTX's bankruptcy filing, Larry Fink has warned.

"I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the BlackRock chief executive said in an interview at the New York Times DealBook summit Wednesday.

Fink also said that BlackRock had invested $24 million into FTX through a fund of funds vehicle. The company manages $10 trillion in assets on behalf of clients ranging from huge pension funds to high-net-worth individuals.

"Could we have been misled?" he asked. "Until we have more facts, I will not speculate."

FTX collapsed last month after a report by CoinDesk showed that sister trading firm Alameda Research counted the exchange's native FTT token as a significant part of its portfolio, triggering a solvency crisis.

The failed exchange's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing showed it held just $659,000 worth of crypto and hadn't produced reliable financial statements for its investors — leading to fraud allegations against founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Its implosion has sent ripples across the digital assets sector, where many firms were already struggling in the midst of a brutal crypto winter that's seen the price of bitcoin plunge 63% to just over $17,000 this year.

Troubled lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy Monday after receiving a $400 million credit line from FTX earlier this year, while creditors to crypto brokerage Genesis are calling up restructuring lawyers and exploring all available options to prevent a bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported.

Major exchange Kraken said Wednesday it would lay off 1,100 employees despite having "no material exposure" to FTX.

Some analysts argue that the wave of crypto bankruptcies this year will actually benefit the space in the long run.

Fundstrat head of research Tom Lee said last week that FTX's implosion shouldn't make digital assets like bitcoin untouchable – but will probably flush "bad players" out of the space.

"It's an important moment for the industry. I think it is cleaning a lot of and cleansing a lot of bad players. But do I think crypto is dead? No," Lee told CNBC. "I think there's a lot of people throwing gasoline in a crowded theater and yelling fire, and it's just going to be important for those who really like what decentralization and bitcoin are doing."

Comments / 2

Related
Markets Insider

'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse

Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
msn.com

Disgraced FTX Boss Bankman-Fried's Parents Bought Bahamas Property Worth $121 Million Before His Crypto Empire Fell

Slide 1 of 6: The crypto firm FTX collapsed spectacularly this month, with CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's personal worth wiped from $16 billion to zero. The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and details about executives' spending are coming to light. Notably, FTX reportedly bought property worth $121 million in the two years before the business ran aground, including a $16.4 million vacation home in the Bahamas for Bankman-Fried's parents. Several other luxury beachfront homes were also purchased by the company. Read on to find out more about the company's real-estate buying binge, the extent of the company's collapse, and why a CEO brought in to restructure the bankrupt firm called its financial situation "unprecedented."
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

93K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy