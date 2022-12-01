ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ukraine war: New images show Russian army facility built in occupied Mariupol

Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army facility, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
BBC

Farrans: Northern Ireland-based construction firm put up for sale

One of Northern Ireland's biggest construction firms, Farrans, is being put up for sale by its Dublin-based owner. Farrans is part of CRH, a huge global business which specialises in supplying construction materials. CRH frequently buys and sells businesses as it responds to market conditions. The potential sale of Farrans...
BBC

Meta threatens to remove US news content if new law passes

Meta has threatened to remove news content from Facebook in the US. It objects to a new law that would give news organisations greater power to negotiate fees for content shared on Facebook. A similar law, passed in Australia, led to news on Facebook being briefly suspended last year. Meta...
BBC

Nasa's Orion spacecraft is homeward-bound

The US space agency's Orion capsule is heading home. The vehicle conducted a big engine burn on Monday in the vicinity of the Moon that now commits it to a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday. It was the last major powered manoeuvre for the next-generation crew ship on...
