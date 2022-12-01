How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Boston Celtics Wednesday Night

Despite losing 134-121 to the Boston Celtics Wednesday, most Heat fans were fairly content with the outcome.

Fans are hopeful that Jimmy Butler’s return will be the factor giving Miami the edge in their next game against the Celtics.

Many complaints came from calls made by the referees. Whether this was the case or not for this game, Heat fans certainly felt the bitter end of this defeat.

In typical fashion after a Heat loss, there are always fans that point out acquisitions the Heat could make to elevate its status as a contender.

“There’s a saying that goes, ‘You reap what you sow,’” one user said. “You can’t lose game 7 from your own home, your opponent upgrades to standard, and instead you lose a standard player and expect good results! Let that sink in.”

Many fans ignored this issue when the team was winning but some are now highlighting it after a relatively large loss to a conference contender. The Heat’s offense was good but not good enough to match Boston’s.

The Heat face the Celtics again Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.