Gaumont Lands Channel 5 Drama ‘Under Her Skin’; Principal Media Buys Into Chesler/Perlmutter; Former ‘Apprentice’ Exec Joins Fremantle Label Naked — Global Briefs

Gaumont Lands Debut Channel 5 Drama ‘Under Her Skin’

Gaumont is producing Paramount-owned Channel 5’s latest primetime psychological thriller, with Banijay Rights on board to distribute internationally. Jo Joyner and Rachel Shenton are leading Under Her Skin [w/t], which follows a perfect woman whose veneer begins to crack when a charismatic stranger arrives on the scene. Alice Jackson and Jessica Connell are exec producing for French Lupin and Narcos giant Gaumont, which already has a production deal in place with Paramount’s international studio to make shows for Paramount+. “We are thrilled to bring this contemporary, provocative story to life in our first project with Channel 5,” said Jackson. Filming has started in Malta and the show will air next year.

Principal Media Buys Into Chesler/Perlmutter Productions

LA-based distributor Principal Media has bought into Toronto’s Chesler/Perlmutter Productions. The described a “significant investment,” will see Principal pick up the 30-year-old Chesler/Perlmutter library of scripted content, with the producer boosting its ability to develop and produce films and series in the holiday, romance, action, sci-fi and suspense genres. Additionally, the pair will work on formats sales and FAST channel launches “featuring exclusive content” and series. Chesler/Perlmutter has over the years worked with directors such as Kathryn Bigelow, Ivan Reitman and Paul Verhoeven, with the likes of Helen Hunt, Jason Bateman, Helen Mirren, Jim Carrey, Patricia Arquette and Rob Lowe appearing in its films. Its first success was The Hitchhiker for HBO, which aired for six seasons and its most recent premiere was Christmas on Mistletoe Lake, one of a slate of Chesler/Perlmutter holiday films premiering on Lifetime this month.

Former ‘Apprentice’ Exec Joins Fremantle Label Naked

Former The Apprentice exec Paul Broadbent has joined Fremantle-backed indie Naked as Head of Entertainment. Broadbent will oversee a slate of new entertainment shows and develop other projects. He is a UK indie vet, having worked across four seasons of Naked’s hit BBC business format (including when and also helped develop Channel 4’s Gogglebox, for which he was Series Editor on the first three seasons for producer Studio Lambert. Past credits include The Only Way is Essex and Strictly Come Dancing. Naked MD Fatima Salaria said Broadbent’s “experience in the entertainment field makes him the perfect person for this role.”