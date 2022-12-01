ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaumont Lands Channel 5 Drama ‘Under Her Skin’; Principal Media Buys Into Chesler/Perlmutter; Former ‘Apprentice’ Exec Joins Fremantle Label Naked — Global Briefs

By Max Goldbart and Jesse Whittock
 5 days ago
Gaumont Lands Debut Channel 5 Drama ‘Under Her Skin’

Gaumont is producing Paramount-owned Channel 5’s latest primetime psychological thriller, with Banijay Rights on board to distribute internationally. Jo Joyner and Rachel Shenton are leading Under Her Skin [w/t], which follows a perfect woman whose veneer begins to crack when a charismatic stranger arrives on the scene. Alice Jackson and Jessica Connell are exec producing for French Lupin and Narcos giant Gaumont, which already has a production deal in place with Paramount’s international studio to make shows for Paramount+. “We are thrilled to bring this contemporary, provocative story to life in our first project with Channel 5,” said Jackson. Filming has started in Malta and the show will air next year.

Principal Media Buys Into Chesler/Perlmutter Productions

LA-based distributor Principal Media has bought into Toronto’s Chesler/Perlmutter Productions. The described a “significant investment,” will see Principal pick up the 30-year-old Chesler/Perlmutter library of scripted content, with the producer boosting its ability to develop and produce films and series in the holiday, romance, action, sci-fi and suspense genres. Additionally, the pair will work on formats sales and FAST channel launches “featuring exclusive content” and series. Chesler/Perlmutter has over the years worked with directors such as Kathryn Bigelow, Ivan Reitman and Paul Verhoeven, with the likes of Helen Hunt, Jason Bateman, Helen Mirren, Jim Carrey, Patricia Arquette and Rob Lowe appearing in its films. Its first success was The Hitchhiker for HBO, which aired for six seasons and its most recent premiere was Christmas on Mistletoe Lake, one of a slate of Chesler/Perlmutter holiday films premiering on Lifetime this month.

Former ‘Apprentice’ Exec Joins Fremantle Label Naked

Former The Apprentice exec Paul Broadbent has joined Fremantle-backed indie Naked as Head of Entertainment. Broadbent will oversee a slate of new entertainment shows and develop other projects. He is a UK indie vet, having worked across four seasons of Naked’s hit BBC business format (including when and also helped develop Channel 4’s Gogglebox, for which he was Series Editor on the first three seasons for producer Studio Lambert. Past credits include The Only Way is Essex and Strictly Come Dancing. Naked MD Fatima Salaria said Broadbent’s “experience in the entertainment field makes him the perfect person for this role.”

Hulu Picks Up Second Season Of New Zealand International Emmy Winner ‘Rūrangi’

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has picked up exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the second season of New Zealand transgender drama Rūrangi, which recently won an International Emmy for best short-form series. The second season is in post-production and estimated to be finalised for Q1-2023. The first season, which was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award, charted the story of transgender activist Caz Davis who returns to the remote, politically divided dairy community of Rūrangi, hoping to reconnect with his estranged father, who hasn’t heard from him since before Caz transitioned. In the second season, Rūrangi’s culture war intensifies between the transgender activists, farmers,...
Deadline

Rod Henwood Named Tin Roof Exec Chair; Promotions At Woodcut Media; ZDF Boards ‘Harry Wild’; SphereTrax Aims To ‘Revolutionize’ Entertainment Music Licensing (Exclusive) — Global Briefs

Tin Roof Media Names Rod Henwood Executive Chairman Tin Roof Media, the UK firm that houses Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview producer Blink Films and Remarkable Places to East firm Outline Productions, has named Rod Henwood as Executive Chairman. Henwood has been Non-Executive Chairman of the private equity-owned group since 2019. Tin Roof execs say its turnover has increased rapidly over the past three years, with a 40% uptick forecast for 2022. Industry veteran Henwood, has held roles such as COO of The Ink Factory (where he remains a non-Executive Director), CEO – UK, Belgium and Netherlands at Banijay (previously Zodiak Media) and New...
Deadline

‘The Venery Of Samantha Bird’: Francesca Reale Joins Katherine Langford In Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Francesca Reale (Stranger Things) has been cast opposite Katherine Langford in Starz drama series The Venery Of Samantha Bird, sources tell Deadline. Created by Anna Moriarty, the eight-episode series revolves around Langford’s Samantha Bird, who, while visiting family in New England, Samantha Bird reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. The series is described as a haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town. Reale is believed...
Deadline

‘Chivalry’ Producer Richard Johns Launches Argo Films With John Travolta Disney+ Short ‘The Shepherd’

British producer Richard Johns has launched a new label, Argo Films. Johns is best known for the 2000 Academy Award-nominated indie horror flick Shadow of a Vampire and several other films, is debuting with a slate of projects and The Shepherd, a completed short for Disney+. The Shepherd, starring John Travolta and Ben Radcliffe, is based on the novel by Frederick Forsyth and followed the story of a pilot flying home solo for Christmas in 1957. Iain Softley (Backbeat, Hackers) wrote and directed, and Alfonso Cuarón and Bill Kenwright are co-producers.   Argo will also house scripted assets and development projects from Corona Pictures and Corona Television,...
Deadline

Jeff Shell Touts Universal’s “Impregnable Position” If Blumhouse & Atomic Monster Merge

NBC Universal chief Jeff Shell was coy yet clearly jazzed today about the possible merger of prolific horror producers Jason Blum and James Wan’s respective companies — Blumhouse and Atomic Monster – saying “I can’t confirm it,” but, “If that should happen, we are going to be in an absolutely impregnable position.” He spoke at the UBS media conference today. The two producers are in advanced talks to come together. If they do, Atomic Monster will benefit from the first-look deal with Universal Pictures that Blumhouse is currently under, having come to the conclusion of its own deal with Warner Bros. over the summer. It’s expected that the companies...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Deadline

Keke Palmer Reveals In ‘SNL’ Monologue Laurence Fishburne Read Her “For Filth” & Flashes Baby Bump

Keke Palmer took the Saturday Night Live stage and made some surprising revelations. The first-time host was a natural hosting the NBC sketch show talking about her accomplishments throughout the year and most importantly that it was Saggitarius season. You can watch Palmer’s monologue in the video posted above. Palmer went on to recall her time on Akeelah and the Bee back in 2006 when she was just a 9-year-old kid sharing scenes with Laurence Fishburne, who yelled at her during the shoot. “It was such a great experience. I had so much fun, except for when I got yelled at by...
Deadline

Farewell, Kirstie Alley: John Travolta, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jamie Lee Curtis Lead Tributes For ‘Cheers’ Actress

Tributes have already begun to be posted on social media for Kirstie Alley, who died at the age of 71. The actress best known for her work in Cheers and Veronica’s Closet was remembered for her personality, her parties and her politics. Her death was announced on her official Instagram account with a statement from True and Lillie Parker. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” read the statement. RELATED: Kirstie Alley’s TV And Film Career – Photo Gallery Alley’s Cheers co-star Kelsey Grammer said in a...
Deadline

Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90

Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
Deadline

Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Deadline

Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Is Thinking Of Getting Back As He Battles Stomach Cancer

UPDATE: In his first interview since revealing earlier this year that he has stomach cancer, Toby Keith says he is “thinking about getting back into fighting shape.” While acknowledging that his illness is “pretty debilitating, Keith added, “as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” Keith spoke to CMT Hot 20 Countdown on his condition. He said that “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith made his illness public in June, canceling dates as he took time for treatment. But he’s done a few public appearances, including one performance...
Deadline

Finding The Slave Ship At Center Of ‘Descendant’ Became An Unexpected “Emotional Artifact”, Director Says – Contenders Documentary

Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, has established an enviable track record with Oscar voters, earning a Best Documentary Feature nomination last year with Crip Camp, and a win in 2020 for American Factory. It’s back in the Oscar race this year with Descendant, a Netflix documentary directed by Margaret Brown.  The award-winning film centers on the descendants of the Clotilda, the last slave ship known to have entered the U.S., which sailed into Mobile Bay, Alabama on the eve of the Civil War. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage “The Obamas’ and the Netflix platform is just crucial because…...
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Stings Herschel Walker With His Own Words As He Faces Georgia Senate Runoff

The Saturday Night Live cold open used Herschel Walker’s own slip ups and bizarre words against him to skewer his Senate bid, as the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia faces off against Democrat Raphael Warnock. In real life, Walker’s post-Election Day runoff has been marked by his comments about vampires and werewolves, as well as a slip-up that was a bit Freudian given the allegations and revelations that have emerged since the football star entered the political arena. In the skit, Walker (Kenan Thompson) is visiting the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (James Austin Johnson), as he and other colleagues...
Deadline

Kirstie Alley Dies: ‘Cheers’ Emmy Winner, ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & ‘Veronica’s Closet’ Star Was 71

Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for Cheers, starred in numerous movies including the Look Who’s Talking trilogy and went on to lead Veronica’s Closet and appear in numerous unscripted shows, died today of cancer, according to a post on her official Instagram account (read it below). She was 71. RELATED: Kirstie Alley’s TV & Film Career In Photos Alley earned five consecutive Lead Actress Emmy nominations from 1988-93 for playing Rebecca Howe on Cheers, having joined the NBC comedy in its sixth season after original star Shelley Long left. She won the Emmy in 1991. Alley also won an Emmy for...
Deadline

Disney’s Christine McCarthy Emerges As Top CEO Contender To Succeed Bob Iger; CFO Was King Killer Who Took Down Bob Chapek

With the unexpected return of Bob Iger last month for a new stint as Disney CEO, the entertainment giant’s veteran chief financial officer Christine McCarthy has emerged as a leading contender to take over the top job. “Christine has always been a force to be reckoned with, but you have to put her on a list of top five possibilities after the last few weeks,” a Disney insider said of the now prominent CFO. If McCarthy was handed the keys to the Magic Kingdom in the next 23 months, the exec would occupy a historic position as the first female CEO...
Deadline

‘Good Night Oppy’ Director Ryan White On The Humans At NASA Who Made A Robot On Mars So Beloved — Contenders Documentary

In the new documentary Good Night Oppy, the Mars Opportunity rover becomes the scrappy robot that could: an instrument platform that trundles across a rusty landscape millions of miles away, searching for alien life signs, and outlasts its own projected existence by almost 15 years. But none of the affection that audiences feel for this unsinkable machine would exist if not for Opportunity’s people — “our human-being characters,” as director Ryan White fondly called the celebrated mission’s engineers, scientists and programmers. Without them, “it is just a box of bolts and wires,” he said at Deadline’s Contenders Documentary event that also featured...
Deadline

Guy Ritchie Talks Red Sea, Why He Believes Film Festivals Should Always Create A “Stir” In The Industry & Feeling “Comfortable” In The Middle East

As Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival kicks into gear in Jeddah, a parallel film program is underway 300 miles north in the small desert town of AlUla. Located in the northwest region of the Kingdom, AlUla County is the centerpiece in the Saudi government’s efforts to attract local and international productions to shoot in the region with its untouched wilderness and expansive valley that is home to two mountain ranges, three volcanoes and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, where Deadline caught up with writer-director Guy Ritchie. RELATED: Red Sea Film Festival News, Red Carpet & Deadline Studio Video: Full Coverage Ritchie...
Deadline

‘Eami’ Creates Unique Entry Into Little-Known Indigenous Region By Blending Factual & Fictional Storytelling – Contenders Documentary

In the semi-documentary film Eami, a word that tellingly means both “forest” and “world” to the indigenous Ayoreo Totobiegosode people of Paraguay, the native’s increasingly shrinking landscape, due to deforestation, serves as a grounded but dreamlike backdrop for a story that blends elements of fiction and nonfiction storytelling. As Paraguayan filmmaker Paz Encina revealed during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Documentary panel, the inspired approach – which tells the fictionalized story of a 5-year-old girl who, like so many of her people before her, finds herself forced to leave the only home she‘s known as the modern world encroaches – arrived at while...
Deadline

Anonymous Content Signs ‘The Beta Test’ Filmmaker Jim Cummings

EXCLUSIVE: Writer, director, producer, and actor Jim Cummings (The Beta Test) has signed with Anonymous Content for management. Cummings is an acclaimed indie filmmaker who most recently teamed with PJ McCabe to co-write and direct The Beta Test — a genre-bending feature, which world premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. He also produced and starred in that title alongside Virginia Newcomb and McCabe. The film about a Hollywood agent who gets caught up in a sinister world of lying, infidelity, and digital data screened later played as an official selection of the Berlin Film Festival, where Cummings and McCabe were nominated...
Deadline

