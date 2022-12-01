Read full article on original website
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
Renewables to Overtake Coal and Become World's Biggest Source of Electricity Generation by 2025, IEA Says
"Renewables [will] become the largest source of global electricity generation by early 2025, surpassing coal," the IEA said in its Renewables 2022 report. The analysis comes at a time of huge disruption within global energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. IEA chief Fatih Birol said the global...
Ukraine appears to expose Russian air defence gaps with long-range strikes
KYIV/NOVOSOFIIVKA, Ukraine, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A third Russian airfield was ablaze on Tuesday from a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometers deep into Russian air space with attacks on two Russian air bases.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Ukraine War Live Updates: New Wave of Missile Attacks Hits Ukraine; Explosions Reported at Russian Air Bases
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine appears keen to rebuff a claim by a U.S. official that fighting in the war could take slow down over winter. On Saturday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said...
Philippines' Inflation Soars to 14-Year High, Fueling Expectations of More Rate Hikes
Philippines' annual inflation data for November soared to 8.0%, marking the country's fastest inflation in 14-year high since November 2008 on the back of higher food prices, according to the Philippines Statistics Authority. The reported number beat Reuters' estimates of 7.8%, and was higher than October's inflation numbers of 7.7%....
Albanian opposition leader attacked during anti-govt protest
The leader of the Albanian opposition center-right Democratic Party has been attacked during an anti-government protest held near a summit of European Union leaders and their counterparts from the Western Balkans in the capital Tirana
Brazil Defeats South Korea, Advances to 8th Straight World Cup Quarterfinal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil rolled to a 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, setting up a date with Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinal. It's the...
How to Watch Brazil vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Match
It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 6
The last two spots in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are up for grabs on Tuesday. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, France, England, Croatia and Brazil have all punched their tickets after winning their round of 16 matchups, leaving two more openings for the remaining four teams. Which four...
