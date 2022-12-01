ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Township, PA

WTAJ

Woman charged with threatening to kill trooper with tree saw

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Schellsburg woman is facing charges after state police say she threatened to cut a trooper’s head off with a large tree saw. The encounter began on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:16 p.m. when troopers approached Kellan Fetter, 49, who was standing near a shed on a property. State police […]
SCHELLSBURG, PA
WTAJ

1 in custody after police called to Sheetz in Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a man at the Sheetz in Bellwood Monday morning after they received reports of a mental health incident. On Dec. 5, police responded to the convenience store/gas station located at the E Pleasant Valley Road and Route 856 intersection around 8 a.m. for a report of a mental […]
BELLWOOD, PA
explore venango

State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Corrugated Pipe in Kennerdell

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on a theft of corrugated pipe that occurred in Kennerdell in November. According to a release issued on Friday, December 2, by PSP Franklin, troopers responded to a call in reference to the theft of a piece of culvert pipe on November 8.
FRANKLIN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Transient Woman Behind Bars for Vehicle Theft in Eldred Township

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A transient woman is in the Jefferson County Jail for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Eldred Township. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges in Magisterial District Gregory M. Bazylak’s office against 26-year-old Kelsey Lillane Gaffney, listed as a transient.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of smashing car to intimidate witnesses

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing new charges after police said he smashed into a witness’s car in an attempt to intimidate him and his brother, according to court documents. William Frye III, 64, was charged back in November after allegedly wielding a knife after getting into an argument about the living […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Van Overturns on State Route 219 in Bell Township

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details of a rollover crash that occurred along State Route 219, in Bell Township. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the accident happened around 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Police say a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van operated by 40-year-old...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY WITH CRASHES, FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY

In addition to the crash reported in Young Township, the busy weekend for first responders continued Sunday and into this morning. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to a structure fire at the Burger King restaurant along Oakland Avenue around 12:27 yesterday morning. Officials say it was a grease fire was reported by employees who were in the restaurant at the time, but the flames were contained to the building’s ventilation system. Crews found active fire and smoke upon arrival, but quickly extinguished the fire from the rooftop.
wtae.com

Four children taken to the hospital following Somerset County crash

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four children, ages seven through 13, were taken to the hospital following a crash in Somerset County on Thursday morning. State police said the crash happened a little before 8 a.m. on Glade City Road in Summit Township. Investigators said a 78-year-old man was traveling...
explore venango

Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
CLARION, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Chief D.A. Office Detective in Trouble

The chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office is facing her own legal trouble. Kristy Freoni was arraigned early Sunday morning on simple assault and harassment charges, according to court documents. Her bail was set at $7,500 and she’s since been released.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in Beaver County house fire

A woman was killed in a house fire in Chippewa Township Sunday night. The fire broke out in the 100 block of Woodland Road in Beaver County after 10 p.m. Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer after the fire was extinguished showed little damage to the exterior of the house. The windows were covered in black residue and a front window was broken.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

