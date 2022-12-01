ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Comments / 2

Related
YAHOO!

Maryland State Police: Sole suspect in clandestine drug lab dead

The Maryland State Police have closed their investigation into a clandestine drug lab discovered in Washington County a month ago because the sole suspect in the case is dead, a police spokeswoman said last week. State police discovered the body of Bradley Ray Roberts, 60, on Nov. 3 near a...
Shore News Network

Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man was arrested and charged after a fit of rage inside a business on Park Street Sunday morning. According to police, William Victor Wight, 37, was charged with destruction of property, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment, public disturbance and resisting arrest after he threatened to assault employees. Wight overturned a display stand inside the business in the 700 block of Park Street, breaking it, police said. “Wight resisted arrest and kicked at an officer while resisting,” police reported. “[He] was taken into custody after a brief struggle.”  The post Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
abc27.com

Man arrested in connection to alleged Hanover armed robbery

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Penn Township Police, a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place on Friday, Dec. 2. On Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:55 a.m., Penn Township Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Meade Avenue located in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery, police say.
HANOVER, PA
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigate Credit Union Frauds

County Police continue to investigate a series of bank frauds across the month of November. Examination of financial records revealed a suspect presented fraudulent drivers licenses at credit unions located in Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and the state of Pennsylvania. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and ask for...
YAHOO!

Man charged after incident at city business

Dec. 4—CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was arrested early Sunday after he allegedly broke a display stand and threatened employees at a Park Street business. City police said William Victor Wright, 37, attempted to kick an officer during the 4:30 a.m. incident in the 700 block, and was taken into custody following a brief struggle. He was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.
WGAL

Chambersburg man accused of conspiring to steer $100M in government contracts to associates

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A man from Chambersburg is accused of conspiring to commit fraud by setting aside contracts for his associates during his time at Letterkenny Army Depot. "The total value of the contracts associated with this alleged conspiracy exceeded $100 million," the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said in a statement.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

Decedent and Sheriff’s Deputies Identified in Fatal Police Shooting in Frederick

Per the Maryland Attorney General: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved sheriff’s deputies in the fatal shooting that occurred on November 29 in Frederick County. The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Aaron Mensah, of Frederick, Maryland....
WGAL

3 killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people, including two girls under the age of one, were killed in a Franklin County crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 5900 block of Little Cove Road, west of Mercersburg. Police said the driver, 59-year-old Mary Gordon, lost control of her...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme

Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
fox5dc.com

Security cameras raise surveillance questions in Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - The City of Frederick wants to add $200,000 worth of new security cameras in the next fiscal year. Before they do that, the city’s elected board has asked for a plan for how surveillance will be used and monitored. Right now, there are no standardized...
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified

UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
COLUMBIA, MD
abc27.com

New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy