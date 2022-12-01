Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Maryland State Police: Sole suspect in clandestine drug lab dead
The Maryland State Police have closed their investigation into a clandestine drug lab discovered in Washington County a month ago because the sole suspect in the case is dead, a police spokeswoman said last week. State police discovered the body of Bradley Ray Roberts, 60, on Nov. 3 near a...
wfmd.com
Fatal Accident On Route 40 In Washington County Under Investigation
32-year-old man from Hagerstown killed after his truck hit a utility pole. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A fatal accident on Route 40 In Washington County early Monday morning is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Troopers responded to Route 40 and Rockdale Road and found a 2013 Ford F650...
Maryland Church Vandals On The Loose, MASSIVE Reward Offered (VIDEO)
Montgomery County church vandals are on the loose after police say several suspects broke into the place of worship before vandalizing property and fleeing the scene last month.The burglary occurred around 11 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, at the Scotland AME Zion Church located in the 10900 block of Seven…
wfmd.com
State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County
The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man was arrested and charged after a fit of rage inside a business on Park Street Sunday morning. According to police, William Victor Wight, 37, was charged with destruction of property, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment, public disturbance and resisting arrest after he threatened to assault employees. Wight overturned a display stand inside the business in the 700 block of Park Street, breaking it, police said. “Wight resisted arrest and kicked at an officer while resisting,” police reported. “[He] was taken into custody after a brief struggle.” The post Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Franklin County government official charged in conspiracy to defraud small business owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Chambersburg man has been charged in a conspiracy to defraud government programs for disadvantaged small business owners. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, James A. Coccagna, 67, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit violations of the Major Fraud Act.
bethesdamagazine.com
Detectives release identity of victim found dead in his car in the Potomac River
Montgomery County police announced the identity of the man found dead in his car Sunday morning in the Potomac River. Johnnie Bouknight, 74, of Upper Marlboro was found around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday by authorities, police stated in a news release. According to the police, officials responded to reports of...
74-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Maryland Found Dead In River, Police Say (UPDATED)
The tale of a 74-year-old man reported missing in Prince George’s County has ended in tragedy as he was found dead, police announced.An alert was issued on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding Johnnie Bouknight, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. the day before in the 1200 block of Merganser Court…
abc27.com
Man arrested in connection to alleged Hanover armed robbery
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Penn Township Police, a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place on Friday, Dec. 2. On Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:55 a.m., Penn Township Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Meade Avenue located in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery, police say.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Credit Union Frauds
County Police continue to investigate a series of bank frauds across the month of November. Examination of financial records revealed a suspect presented fraudulent drivers licenses at credit unions located in Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and the state of Pennsylvania. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and ask for...
YAHOO!
Man charged after incident at city business
Dec. 4—CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was arrested early Sunday after he allegedly broke a display stand and threatened employees at a Park Street business. City police said William Victor Wright, 37, attempted to kick an officer during the 4:30 a.m. incident in the 700 block, and was taken into custody following a brief struggle. He was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.
WGAL
Chambersburg man accused of conspiring to steer $100M in government contracts to associates
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A man from Chambersburg is accused of conspiring to commit fraud by setting aside contracts for his associates during his time at Letterkenny Army Depot. "The total value of the contracts associated with this alleged conspiracy exceeded $100 million," the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said in a statement.
mocoshow.com
Decedent and Sheriff’s Deputies Identified in Fatal Police Shooting in Frederick
Per the Maryland Attorney General: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved sheriff’s deputies in the fatal shooting that occurred on November 29 in Frederick County. The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Aaron Mensah, of Frederick, Maryland....
WGAL
3 killed in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people, including two girls under the age of one, were killed in a Franklin County crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 5900 block of Little Cove Road, west of Mercersburg. Police said the driver, 59-year-old Mary Gordon, lost control of her...
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
fox5dc.com
Security cameras raise surveillance questions in Frederick
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - The City of Frederick wants to add $200,000 worth of new security cameras in the next fiscal year. Before they do that, the city’s elected board has asked for a plan for how surveillance will be used and monitored. Right now, there are no standardized...
Two Infants, Woman Killed, Six Hospitalized Following Crash At Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline
Nine people from Chambersburg were in a deadly single-vehicle crash near the Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline on Sunday, Dec. 4, authorities say. 59-year-old Mary Gordon lost control of her vehicle and crashed her 2018 Dodge Journey into a tree in the 5900 block of Little Cove Rd. at around 1:5…
Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified
UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
Passenger killed after SUV hits tree in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers said they were investigating a crash that killed a passenger in an SUV Sunday and left the driver hurt. Troopers said they and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Rohrersville Road (MD Rt. 67) and Park Hall Road […]
abc27.com
New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County
FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
