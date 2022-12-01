Read full article on original website
Raptors Notebook: ‘Measurement Game’ vs. Celtics & Update on Juancho Hernangomez
This isn't a regular early December game for the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. When the Boston Celtics come to town, it's a "measurement game," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. View the original article to see embedded media. If you want to be the best, you have the beat...
76ers vs. Rockets: 4 Questions About James Harden’s Return
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers begin a new slate of games beginning with a matchup against the Houston Rockets. After hitting the road for a three-game trip, the Sixers will close out the stretch looking to pick up their first win in three games after falling short to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge
View the original article to see embedded media. After committing nine turnovers and getting distracted by their frustrations with the officiating in the first half, the Celtics stayed locked in throughout the third frame. Boston committed only one giveaway, outscored the Raptors 35-18, and seized control of the game. The...
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable and Robert Williams (knee), Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
‘I Hate This S---’: Luka Doncic Wears Custom Eagles Jersey After Losing Bet to Jalen Brunson
The Dallas Mavericks take on the New York Knicks for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon, which means it's the first time that Jalen Brunson will play against his former team. Brunson opted to sign with New York in the offseason in order to have a bigger role...
No Déjà Vu: Doncic Takes Care of Business in Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Suns
The Dallas Mavericks came into Monday night's matchup with the Phoenix Suns riding some momentum after a blowout win against the New York Knicks over the weekend. In their season-opening game against the Suns, the Mavs built a lead as large as 22 points, but ended up losing by two before it said and done.
Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Despite sitting at fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks are mired in the worst drama the team has experienced in the post-Lloyd Pierce era. Last night, Shams Charania of The Athleticdetailed a disagreement between coach Nate McMillan and Trae Young, which resulted in the guard missing Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. The article pointed to tension brewing within the locker room over months before erupting in early December.
The Hoop Collective: Sovereign wealth funds signal new era in NBA ownership?
A foreign fund can now buy up to 20% of a team and purchase stakes in up to five teams, which begs answers to the purpose behind the league's newest business decision.
Lakers News: Why One Expert Believes L.A. Shouldn’t Wait Until Mid-Month To Make A Deal
Doug McKain, our intrepid Lakers 248 video commentator, has the latest scuttlebutt on potential Lakers deals, and indicates why he feels your Los Angeles Lakers should do what they can to make a trade before December 15th, when most players signed to new deals in 2022 free agency across the league can become trade-eligible.
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Miami Heat Prepare for the Challenge of Facing Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant
View the original article to see embedded media. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is among the most entertaining players in the NBA. The Miami Heat will have the task of defending him Monday at 8 p.m. in Memphis when they close their four-game road trip. Morant is averaging 28.4 points,...
