76ers vs. Rockets: 4 Questions About James Harden’s Return

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers begin a new slate of games beginning with a matchup against the Houston Rockets. After hitting the road for a three-game trip, the Sixers will close out the stretch looking to pick up their first win in three games after falling short to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies.
HOUSTON, TX
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge

View the original article to see embedded media. After committing nine turnovers and getting distracted by their frustrations with the officiating in the first half, the Celtics stayed locked in throughout the third frame. Boston committed only one giveaway, outscored the Raptors 35-18, and seized control of the game. The...
BOSTON, MA
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc

View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable and Robert Williams (knee), Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
No Déjà Vu: Doncic Takes Care of Business in Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Suns

The Dallas Mavericks came into Monday night's matchup with the Phoenix Suns riding some momentum after a blowout win against the New York Knicks over the weekend. In their season-opening game against the Suns, the Mavs built a lead as large as 22 points, but ended up losing by two before it said and done.
PHOENIX, AZ
Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Despite sitting at fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks are mired in the worst drama the team has experienced in the post-Lloyd Pierce era. Last night, Shams Charania of The Athleticdetailed a disagreement between coach Nate McMillan and Trae Young, which resulted in the guard missing Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. The article pointed to tension brewing within the locker room over months before erupting in early December.
ATLANTA, GA
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Miami Heat Prepare for the Challenge of Facing Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant

View the original article to see embedded media. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is among the most entertaining players in the NBA. The Miami Heat will have the task of defending him Monday at 8 p.m. in Memphis when they close their four-game road trip. Morant is averaging 28.4 points,...

