Gas prices drop again in Northeast Ohio: Down 18.9 cents in Cleveland, 17.7 cents in Akron

CLEVELAND — Gas prices continue falling throughout Northeast Ohio as drivers get some relief at the pump. In Cleveland, prices have dropped 18.9 cents per gallon within the last week as GasBuddy says the average now stands at $3.17. That means Cleveland’s gas prices are now 70.2 cents lower than a month ago and 1.6 cents lower than a year ago.
Georgia Senate runoff | Warnock, Walker final push for votes

ATLANTA — Georgia voters have one, final chance on Tuesday to cast ballots in Georgia's contentious U.S. Senate runoff between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Monday night, Walker told his supporters at a rally in Kennesaw, “Tomorrow is very, very important.”. And at a...
DeSantis makes shortlist for TIME's 2022 Person of the Year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been named a finalist for TIME's 2022 Person of the Year — a title awarded to the person the magazine's editors feel had the most influence over the world this year, for better or for worse. TIME revealed its...
