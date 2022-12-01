ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Are there any junk removal services or scrap yards that will pick up an old water heater for free in Salem?

 5 days ago
I'm not so familiar with the junk removal systems in Salem. But I want to throw away an old water heater. Are there any junk removal services or scrap yards that will pick up the old water heater for free?

