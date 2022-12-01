Read full article on original website
Sherann
4d ago
if this is true, and I highly doubt it is, Americans would have a lot of nerve booing anybody. we live in one of the most racist countries on the world. clean your own house before you judge others
Reply
5
Lee Zeidel
4d ago
That's unbelievable WTF 😳 so ignorant 😒 I can't understand why. They are nothing but class and intelligence 👏
Reply
6
Related
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
thezoereport.com
Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event
This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book
King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Piers Morgan Says It’s 'Absolutely Disgusting' That Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Receiving This Human Rights Award
This story has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. It’s just been announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award for calling out the royal family for structural racism – and Piers Morgan was quick to voice his disapproval!
Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry
Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer
The bomb has been dropped — except Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't seem more unfazed.The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles while strolling through Boston, Mass., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary trailer buzzed through the media on Thursday, December 1.Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW...
Delish
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen. Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living...
King Charles Had 4 Words to Describe Meghan Markle After Prince Harry Introduced Them
According to Christopher Andersen's 2022 book, 'The King: The Life of Charles III,' the monarch described Meghan Markle as 'charming' and 'delightful' after Prince Harry made introductions.
JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William
Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair). Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales. The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John...
Prince William’s Body Language at Recent Appearance With Kate Middleton Shows ‘Inner Tension,’ But Subtle Signals Show Their ‘Closeness and Support,’ Expert Says
A body language expert examines how Prince William displayed 'inner tension' during the Boston Celtics game and Kate Middleton gave affectionate support.
Princes Andrew and Harry will keep their last royal roles. But there's a catch
When King Charles III celebrated his birthday earlier this week, the headlines focused on the new monarch taking on a new park ranger post previously held by his father, Prince Philip.
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Getting Heat From Spotify Over Prince Harry's Absence
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has found success with her Spotify podcast, "Archetypes." The first several episodes raked in a good number of listeners. The success of "Archetypes" has led to Meghan finding herself nominated for a People's Choice Award for Best Pop Podcast of 2022 (via Newsweek). The...
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death
Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
marthastewart.com
Kate Middleton Just Wore an In-Stock Wedding Dress to a Royal Event—and It Has a Special Connection to Queen Elizabeth
Back in April 2011, Kate Middleton captivated the world when she sported her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress during her nuptials to Prince William. Fast-forward to today and the Princess of Wales is still wowing fans of the royal family with big day-inspired attire: She recently wore a bridal gown to a royal event.
What Meghan And Harry Will Reportedly Do With King Charles' Christmas Invite
Earlier this year, prior to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports emerged that the long-reigning monarch had reached out to royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite them to spend some time with her in Balmoral. The U.S. Sun cited a royal insider, who claimed: "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet." They added: "They are preparing for the Sussexes."
Psychologist Jordan Peterson Says Meghan Markle’s Voice ‘Drips With Falsehood’
Meghan Markle started her Archetypes podcast earlier this year. One thing experts are noticing is the sudden change in Meghan's voice.
Kate Middleton Is A Vision In A White Gown As She Wears A Tiara For The First Time In 3 Years
Kate Middleton just made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales, and stunned us all in a white gown by Jenny Packham with glistening sleeve detailing. The royal family member, 40, donned the elegant ensemble for this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III‘s reign. The monarch welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K., and Princess Kate wore her first tiara in nearly three years, specifically the symbolic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Women's Health
Princess Beatrice Wears Exact Dress Kate Middleton Wore Last Week Amid Claims She's Being 'Sidelined'
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice just had a curiously timed twinning dress moment. It all happened amid reports that King Charles is trying to sideline his niece. Charles reportedly wants to add Princess Anne and Prince Edward into the mix, which will essentially oust Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Princess Beatrice from his list of stand-ins.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1056M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5