TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Blooms in Head-to-Toe Floral Look With Stiletto-Heeled Leggings on ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani was in full bloom for the newest episode of “The Voice,” which aired yesterday on NBC. The Grammy Award-winning singer made a statement in her latest ensemble, hailing from British design darling Richard Quinn. Her outfit featured Quinn’s signature vintage-inspired allover florals — this time, in a palette of violet, green, black and white — across a velvety peplum top and matching leggings. The top gained added slingers from a bodycon fit, as well as a cinched knotted bodice and long glove-armed sleeves, creating a head-to-toe monochrome appearance. Stefani’s pants actually served as the base for her garden-worthy ensemble. For footwear,...

