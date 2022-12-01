Seasonal temperatures for today

Hello everyone, and welcome to December!

This afternoon is proving to be mostly sunny, but also windy. Southwest winds continue between 15 to 30 mph, with temperatures moderating into the 50’s and low 60’s. The wind is taking some of the warmth away, so coats and sweaters will still come in handy. Tomorrow should see a combination of wind and 70’s, with Amarillo topping out near 72. Unfortunately, the wind is keeping the weather from being as nice as it could be. Saturday will see much cooler conditions with a blend of 40’s and low 50’s, while Sunday should top out in the 60’s. Also, a slight chance of rain showers will be possible by Saturday night – lasting into early Sunday morning. Monday and Tuesday look to turn windy and slightly warmer with highs near 70.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris