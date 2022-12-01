Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Related
Police process vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Ramapo
Officials also say they have been in touch with the attorney for the alleged driver.
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Ronkonkoma
Detectives tell News 12 61-year-old Robert Twiford was lying in the roadway of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 60E in Ronkonkoma.
$2,500 reward offers for information on fatal New Rochelle shooting
They say they’re offering up to $2,500 to anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Mtayari Z. Dixon.
ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business
The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business. Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Police Respond To Report Of Shotgun Blasts During Neighbor Dispute In Yonkers
Police are investigating after responding to reports of shots fired from a shotgun during a dispute between neighbors in Westchester County. On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Yonkers on Ridge Road, where the shots were reported, according to Yonkers Police. After arriving at...
21-Year-Old Bellerose Man Accused Of Burglarizing Albertson Pizzeria
A 21-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he burglarized a Long Island pizzeria. The burglary happened at Vincent’s Pizzeria in Albertson at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers who were on patrol saw a broken window at the business,...
'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1968 Valley Stream murder, confesses role in 4 others
Richard Cottingham, also known as the "Times Square Torso Killer," has been found guilty in more than 10 murders across the tristate area. Cottingham was featured in the Netflix true crime docuseries "Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer" just last year.
Queens man arrested for drunk driving after passenger killed in crash with truck
A Queens man who was driving drunk Friday night was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a tractor trailer, killing his passenger, police said.
News 12
Riverhead police search for missing teen girl last seen in Baiting Hollow
Police in Riverhead are searching for a missing 15-year-old. Mya Feliciano Ramirez was last seen leaving Timothy Hill Children's Ranch in Baiting Hollow. Officials describe her as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants...
Third Person Dies In Pocono Township Crash
A third victim has died in a Pocono Township crash over the weekend, officials said.A 33-year-old Hazleton man operating a Subaru WRX and 28-year-old Brooklyn woman driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue were pronounced dead at the scene the 6:30 p.m. incident at Routes 611 and 715 on Sunday, Dec. 4, township…
Headlines: Armed carjacking suspects arrested in Yonkers, shots fired reported, tractor-trailer crash on I-84
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Armed suspect sought in LI gas station robbery: police
A knife-wielding man is being sought after police say he robbed a Long Island gas station Sunday night.
News 12
Remains of teen who went missing 50 years ago in Bloomfield finally identified
The family of an Essex County teen who went missing 50 years ago is finally getting some answers. “I always wanted to find her. But I didn’t want to find her this way,” says Kathy Unterberger. It has been five decades since Unterberger last saw her older sister...
45-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car At Copiague Intersection
Police are investigating a fatal crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Copiague. Baudilio Zamora, age 45, of Copiague, was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by a 33-year-old Hicksville man, Suffolk County Police said.
Wake for Yonkers police sergeant to be held Tuesday; motorists advised of traffic alerts
Friends and family will bid farewell to the Yonkers sergeant who was killed last week in a car crash on Tuckahoe Road.
IDs Released For 25-Year-Olds Killed In Hit-Run Fairfield County Crash
Police have identified two 25-year-olds killed while crossing a street, and the hit-and-run driver involved in the incident in Fairfield County.The two were killed in Stamford around 2 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street.An initial investigation r…
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973.
Drunken driver arrested after his passenger dies in Queens crash, NYPD says
A Queens man is in cuffs after his passenger was killed in a drunken late-night wreck on the Van Wyck Expressway, cops said Sunday. Luis Angamarca, 31, was driving a 2019 Honda Accord north on the expressway, near 72nd Ave., just before 11 p.m. Friday when he veered out of the right lane, cops said. He rear-ended a disabled tractor trailer that was stopped in the striped, marked-off area ...
News 12
NYPD: Gunman connected to 3 shootings, 2 fatal, across NYC in custody
Police say the man connected to killing two people and injuring a 96-year-old in a total of three shootings across New York City is under police custody. Police have identified the suspect as Sundance Oliver, and he is wanted in the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Crown Heights and a 21-year-old man in Manhattan.
Uber Driver From Westchester Struck After Getting Out To Help Ill Passenger
An Uber driver from Westchester was struck by a passing car after he got out to help an ill passenger, authorities said.The 31-year-old Yonkers man pulled his 2019 Cherokee to the side of the southbound highway on Route 17 in the borough of Waldwick in Bergen County, New Jersey, just past the Sheri…
Comments / 0