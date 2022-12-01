ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynbrook, NY

News 12

Riverhead police search for missing teen girl last seen in Baiting Hollow

Police in Riverhead are searching for a missing 15-year-old. Mya Feliciano Ramirez was last seen leaving Timothy Hill Children's Ranch in Baiting Hollow. Officials describe her as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Third Person Dies In Pocono Township Crash

A third victim has died in a Pocono Township crash over the weekend, officials said.A 33-year-old Hazleton man operating a Subaru WRX and 28-year-old Brooklyn woman driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue were pronounced dead at the scene the 6:30 p.m. incident at Routes 611 and 715 on Sunday, Dec. 4, township…
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

45-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car At Copiague Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Copiague. Baudilio Zamora, age 45, of Copiague, was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by a 33-year-old Hicksville man, Suffolk County Police said.
COPIAGUE, NY
Daily News

Drunken driver arrested after his passenger dies in Queens crash, NYPD says

A Queens man is in cuffs after his passenger was killed in a drunken late-night wreck on the Van Wyck Expressway, cops said Sunday. Luis Angamarca, 31, was driving a 2019 Honda Accord north on the expressway, near 72nd Ave., just before 11 p.m. Friday when he veered out of the right lane, cops said. He rear-ended a disabled tractor trailer that was stopped in the striped, marked-off area ...
QUEENS, NY

