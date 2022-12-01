ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Beach Radio

For Sale! An Entire Block in this Magnificent Jersey Shore Beach Town

What? How can this even be possible? It's true. Do you want to own a block on the Jersey Shore? I didn't even know this was possible. According to nj.com, it's for sale right now in beautiful Avalon. Now, you can only imagine how expensive this would be, but it's for sale from cbredealflow.com. This block has been owned and operated for almost thirty years and now it's up for sale. CLICK HERE to check out the block for sale.
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant

SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel

A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River. Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.
Lindenwold teen, 14, shot to death leaving NJ birthday party

CAMDEN — A teenager is dead after being shot outside of a building where he had just attended a birthday party. The 14-year-old victim from Lindenwold was found at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue by Camden cops responding to a 911 call of shots fired. He had been injured by gunshot wounds and was unconscious, according to Camden County prosecutors and police.
Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
