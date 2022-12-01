Read full article on original website
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid Mustafa
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the HolidaysJoe MertensCape May, NJ
For Sale! An Entire Block in this Magnificent Jersey Shore Beach Town
What? How can this even be possible? It's true. Do you want to own a block on the Jersey Shore? I didn't even know this was possible. According to nj.com, it's for sale right now in beautiful Avalon. Now, you can only imagine how expensive this would be, but it's for sale from cbredealflow.com. This block has been owned and operated for almost thirty years and now it's up for sale. CLICK HERE to check out the block for sale.
One of the Most Beautiful Towns at Christmas Time in New Jersey
It is less than three weeks until Christmas and families are looking for fantastic places to visit this holiday season and take in the beautiful spots that are on display here in the Garden State. It's no surprise this town is on my list of most beautiful at Christmas time in New Jersey.
It’s Christmastime, Here Are the 10 Best Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Here are the top 10 you chose, especially at Christmastime. These are the places where you will take family and friends visiting this holiday season. Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the...
The Absolute Craziest Museum In Atlantic City, NJ Is Closing Up Shop
One of the most unique museums along the Atlantic City Boardwalk is set to close its doors by the end of the year. It's a place that some might label a tourist trap, but I don't think that could be further from the truth. It was a cool family-friendly attraction...
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever
Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant
SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
Three alarm fire at Toms River home sends two residents to hospital, two cats rescued
A fire that occurred at a two story home on Majorca Court in the Georgetown section of Toms River Friday morning remains under investigation, according to East Dover Vol. Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Travis Veth. It was around 5:10 am on Friday that the East Dover Fire Company along...
I’m a Little Surprised, You Want This Restaurant in Brick, NJ
Recently, we've heard rumors about the possibility of Brick getting a Texas Roadhouse, have you heard this?. I saw it this past weekend on a couple of posts in the Brick Community on Facebook. Will Brick get a Texas Roadhouse where the old Quaker Steak & Lube was?. Our closest...
NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel
A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River. Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.
Lindenwold teen, 14, shot to death leaving NJ birthday party
CAMDEN — A teenager is dead after being shot outside of a building where he had just attended a birthday party. The 14-year-old victim from Lindenwold was found at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue by Camden cops responding to a 911 call of shots fired. He had been injured by gunshot wounds and was unconscious, according to Camden County prosecutors and police.
Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
NJ animal shelter offers free adoptions all month long
WESTHAMPTON — Thinking about adding a pet to your family for the holidays?. The Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton is waiving its adoption fee for adult cats and adult dogs throughout the month of December. “The love and affection of a new furry companion...
