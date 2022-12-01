ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Grows Cannabis Zone

LAKEHURST – Cannabis retail and cultivation in the borough is growing and during recent council meetings, an ordinance pertaining to that expansion has been the subject of dialogue between industry representatives and the governing body. During one public comment period, Alan Trzuskoski, founder of Cannabiz Incubator, said he was...
New Jersey Globe

Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham

A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
morrisfocus.com

Two Officers Graduated from Morris County Basic Police Class

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Newly Hired Police Officer Brandon Law and Police Officer Sean Coleman recently graduated from the Morris County 99th Basic Police Class. Both Officers will be assigned to the patrol division, where they will begin their Field Training Program. The sworn officers, along with the civilian staff...
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant announces retirement

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker honored Sgt. Atterbury for her exemplary service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on her last day.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

REAL ID deadline delayed two years by DHS to 2025

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The federal Department of Homeland Security’s deadline for REAL ID enforcement has been extended by two years to May 2025, the agency announced Monday. The delay gives states extra time to ensure their residents obtain driver’s licenses and other identification cards that are compliant with the federal REAL ID Act. Passed […]
Cat Country 107.3

NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI

TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Electric bill scam: Hackettstown woman scammed out of nearly $1K after sending money to scammer

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A man who posed as a Jersey Central Power and Light representative scammed a Hackettstown woman out of $985.74, police said. A 75-year-old woman received a phone call on Saturday from a person saying he was from Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) and that she owed $492.92 for her electric bill. The victim was told to purchase a money card and she then provide the pin number to the person, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
rew-online.com

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
PIX11

New Jersey remains identified as those of girl missing since 1972

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — Skeletal remains found along a waterside New Jersey bike trail in 1988 have now been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl missing since 1972, authorities said Monday — though the mystery of how she died persists. Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down with her family for Easter dinner in their Mohr […]
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
beckersdental.com

Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices

Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
News Transcript

Updated: Charges lodged following Nov. 30 carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy

ENGLISHTOWN — Three residents of New York were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30. In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.
shorelocalnews.com

NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns

Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy