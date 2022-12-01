Read full article on original website
Lakehurst Grows Cannabis Zone
LAKEHURST – Cannabis retail and cultivation in the borough is growing and during recent council meetings, an ordinance pertaining to that expansion has been the subject of dialogue between industry representatives and the governing body. During one public comment period, Alan Trzuskoski, founder of Cannabiz Incubator, said he was...
Ocean County Resident Celebrates 106th Birthday
LAKEWOOD – Join in wishing Harrogate Resident Jeannette Mazur a Happy 106th birthday!. Born on November 23 in Newark and spending most of her life in Union County, Jeannette also lived six years in Iowa and six years in Illinois to be closer to her grandchildren. After high school...
New Jersey Globe
Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham
A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
morrisfocus.com
Two Officers Graduated from Morris County Basic Police Class
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Newly Hired Police Officer Brandon Law and Police Officer Sean Coleman recently graduated from the Morris County 99th Basic Police Class. Both Officers will be assigned to the patrol division, where they will begin their Field Training Program. The sworn officers, along with the civilian staff...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant announces retirement
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker honored Sgt. Atterbury for her exemplary service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on her last day.
REAL ID deadline delayed two years by DHS to 2025
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The federal Department of Homeland Security’s deadline for REAL ID enforcement has been extended by two years to May 2025, the agency announced Monday. The delay gives states extra time to ensure their residents obtain driver’s licenses and other identification cards that are compliant with the federal REAL ID Act. Passed […]
NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI
TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJ
Suffering, depression, starvation, betrayal, mutiny, and the plot to kidnap then assassinate George Washington.Photo byMorristown Minute. Suffering and starvation, betrayal and treason, and the plot to kidnap, then assassinate George Washington in Morristown, NJ.
wrnjradio.com
Electric bill scam: Hackettstown woman scammed out of nearly $1K after sending money to scammer
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A man who posed as a Jersey Central Power and Light representative scammed a Hackettstown woman out of $985.74, police said. A 75-year-old woman received a phone call on Saturday from a person saying he was from Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) and that she owed $492.92 for her electric bill. The victim was told to purchase a money card and she then provide the pin number to the person, police said.
rew-online.com
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
New Jersey remains identified as those of girl missing since 1972
FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — Skeletal remains found along a waterside New Jersey bike trail in 1988 have now been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl missing since 1972, authorities said Monday — though the mystery of how she died persists. Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down with her family for Easter dinner in their Mohr […]
beckersdental.com
Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices
Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins $512,427 jackpot in Union County
LINDEN, N.J. (PIX11) – One lucky person won a $512,427 lottery jackpot after matching all five numbers for the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Friday. The winning numbers for the Dec. 2 drawing were 13, 14, 19, 20 and 24 and the XTRA number was: 02. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store […]
wrnjradio.com
Innovation in landscape and horticultural design featured in upcoming showcase at County College of Morris
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Garden and landscape enthusiasts will be inspired by a showcase of the newest advances and technology in horticulture and design at a public event produced by students enrolled at County College of Morris (CCM). Students in CCM’s Special Topics Landscape and Horticultural Technology...
roi-nj.com
CentralReach was thrilled to return to Bell Works — and into a newly renovated workplace of the future
Chris Sullens, the CEO of CentralReach, can easily scale down the numbers. The company, which produces software that assists those who help people on the autism spectrum, has approximately 400 employees nationwide, half of which always will be remote. The other 200 or so will work out of company offices...
Updated: Charges lodged following Nov. 30 carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy
ENGLISHTOWN — Three residents of New York were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30. In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.
Remains of NJ teen missing for 50 years have finally been ID’d
Authorities have announced the identification of the remains belonging to a 16-year-old girl from North Jersey who vanished a day after Easter 50 years ago. Still unresolved in the cold case, however, is the cause of death. Following the April 1972 disappearance of Nancy Carol Fitzgerald, of Bloomfield, skeletal remains...
shorelocalnews.com
NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns
Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
