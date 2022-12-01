Read full article on original website
Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo
When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
Is Amarillo A Boring City? Let’s Break It Down & Find Out.
So I've been in Amarillo now for nearly two years now. One of our favorite things to do is explore our new city and see what it has to offer. Coming from a big city like Austin, we made sure to temper our expectations a bit. Not that Amarillo didn't...
Love WT? Show Your Love with this New Car Accessory
WTAMU is a great university in Canyon, Texas. Many people have graduated from this university and have gone on to do great things. I, myself, am a graduate of WTAMU. I'm a proud WT Buff. There are many ways to show that you're a proud alumnus of WT or a...
Hey Amarillo Fireworks and Christmas Go Hand in Hand
So here we are getting closer and closer to Christmas. You know that most wonderful time of the year. We are hurrying to get all of our gifts bought. We are planning our Christmas dinner. Whose houses are we visiting for the holidays this year? There are so many plans...
Parking in Downtown Amarillo Thirty Minutes at a Time
So when they started the whole parking situation in downtown Amarillo it was a mess from the beginning. The paying to park all started with the addition of the Sod Poodles in Amarillo. I get it. Make money off of parking. A lot of cities charge for parking. The problem...
Taco Bueno Makes Its Way Back Into the Texas Panhandle
Amarillo has seen its share of restaurants come and go. However, when one comes into town and opens multiple locations you think it's going to last forever, unfortunately, that's not the case. Taco Bueno moved into Amarillo around 2008 and opened at least 3 locations, my fuzzy memory says that...
Day Four: Live Updates From Help 4 The Holidays
We made it! The coldest day of Help 4 The Holidays is officially behind us, so now we can really start to crank away. Now, that doesn't mean the wind has left us, and it's still cold as sin here in the morning but hey, it's not about us right?
Another Business on Canyon’s Square Saying Good-bye
It seems like this time of year we start hearing about businesses closing. The end of the year seems to bring them out. This is the second business in a couple of days to hear they are closing in Canyon. The Square is going to lose yet another business in...
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
Caffeine Or Alcohol? It’s All We Seem To Drink In Texas.
It's almost a running joke these days in Amarillo. You know, the number of coffee shops there are. They seem to constantly pop up, and every single one of them has a tendency to do very well. Have you ever noticed how many liquor stores there are as well? We...
Amarillo Why You Should Try Good RX Even if You Have Insurance
It's insurance season. It seems like we are all dealing with open enrollment. Even if we get insurance through our workplace they usually want us to do something online to select something. Insurance is a pain to deal with, it really is. I made several changes this past year when...
Amarillo Why is Everyone Sick All at One Time?
It's November. People are in the holiday spirit. Or are they? Well, we want to be but I think everyone has been sick. I mean I feel the past couple of weeks things have been super crazy. There Never Seems to be a Good Time to Get Sick. I have...
Needing a Home for the Holidays in Amarillo? This May Be It
I don't know what it is about the holiday season that really gets me wanting to look for a new house. Maybe it's because I realize just how much room I don't have when I start pulling out the Christmas tree and all the decorations. I start daydreaming of something...
Big Texan Steakhouse a Sight to See During the Holidays
The Big Texan Steakhouse is one of the biggest tourist stops in Amarillo. As you may be aware it is home to the 72oz Steak Challenge. This is one giant piece of meat with all the fixings. Thousands of people from all over the world stop in Amarillo each year to have a nice meal at the Big Texan.
Have You Ever Seen A Hearse Go By? What Do You Do in Texas?
So the old song goes "Have you ever seen a hearse go by and know someday that you're gonna die?" Well yes, that is one of the things we are guaranteed. You know good old death and taxes. Neither one of them is much fun but they both will and...
Here’s When Santa Will Be In Amarillo For Breakfast
It's a magical time of year. The weather has turned colder, snow starts to pop up in the forecast, lights are shining bright all over the city, and the excitement of opening presents is building. Then there's the anticipation of that magical man who slides down the chimney with his...
Too Much Caffeine? Nah! Amarillo Gets New Coffee Shop
There's no such thing as too much coffee, right? Getting a coffee has become a very convenient thing and it is about to get more convenient. Amarillo has over 20 coffee shops. That doesn't include the hidden coffee shops that are located in businesses and churches. That's just the 20 shops I can see on a Google map.
A New Kind of Donut is Making Its Way Into Amarillo
I love the creativity when a chef or a baker gets into a mode and creates something unique. Amarillo doesn't see a lot of unique foods in the area, but when we finally do get something cool, we embrace the newness and the coolness. Get ready Amarillo to embrace the...
Check Out These Hilarious Google Reviews of Pantex
If you live in Amarillo, chances are that you know about Pantex. But unless you work there, you most likely have never seen the inside of the plant. Pantex is not the most "consumer-friendly" business in the Texas Panhandle. That does not stop people from leaving reviews of Pantex though. According to some of these reviews, Pantex doesn't just deal in nuclear weapon assembly and disassembly but offers skin care, food, car washes, and even video games. Whether these reviews come from actual customers of Pantex is unknown, but we still think you'll find these reviews quite entertaining.
Get Ready Amarillo More Storage at New Heights
Storage is something we as humans just don't have enough of to store all our stuff. We continuously need more room to fill. Is there such a thing as too much storage? Can one really have too much storage?. Apparently in Amarillo, the answer is no, and if you look...
