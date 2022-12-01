ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Agriculture Online

Top palm oil buyer India's Nov imports jump 29% to 1.14 mln T-dealers

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports jumped 29% in November from a month ago, as a steep discount to rival soyoil and sunoil made buying of the tropical oil lucrative for local refiners, five dealers told Reuters on Tuesday. Higher imports by India, the world's biggest palm...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine's November wheat exports down 20.2% mth/mth -traders

KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's wheat exports fell to 1.58 million tonnes in November from 1.98 million tonnes in October, the UGA Ukrainian grain traders union said on Monday. Ukraine is among the world largest wheat growers and exporters but its exports have fallen significantly due to the Russian...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 3-month low, soybeans rise on China demand hopes

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Monday after dropping to a three-month low in the last session and soybeans rose for a second session with easing COVID-19 restrictions in China triggering a broad-based gains in commodity and equity markets. "Demand, especially for soybeans, is likely to...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Pakistan approves import of 450,000 T wheat from Russia

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance ministry said on Monday it approved the import of 450,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia ahead of the next crop season, which might be delayed because of the impact of floods this year. The Russian wheat will be purchased on a government-to-government basis...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms on strong demand, soybeans supported by China's COVID easing

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures inched higher on Tuesday, rising for the first time in four sessions as strong U.S. weekly exports supported the market. Soybeans gained ground on expectations of a recovery in demand with China gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions, corn prices rose. The most-active wheat...
Agriculture Online

Egypt's wheat strategic reserves sufficient for 5 months - supply minister

CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's wheat strategic reserves are sufficient for five months, Supply Minister said on Monday. The country's sugar, vegoils, rice strategic reserves were sufficient for 3.8 months, 5.7, 6.6 months respectively. The local season for sugar cultivation starts on Jan. 15. (Reporting By Momen Saeed Atallah,...
Agriculture Online

Strategie Grains sees EU 2023 rapeseed crop stable, sunseeds up

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union is set to remain stable next year at 19.5 million tonnes, while the sunflower seed crop could rebound nearly 25% after drought damage this summer, consultancy Strategie Grains said in initial projections. The consultancy said last month it expected...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle firm as corn inputs slide

CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed for the fifth consecutive session, as corn, a significant input for producers, continues to fall, traders said. "The feeders have sort of been hobbled for a long time because of the elevated feed price," said Dennis...
Agriculture Online

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. NSC chief visits Brazil's Lula, discusses democracy, climate change

BRASILIA - U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met on Monday with Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed strengthening democracy in the Americas, combating climate change and the situation in Haiti and Venezuela, Lula's top foreign policy adviser said. Former foreign minister Celso Amorim told reporters after...
Agriculture Online

One of the warmest and driest starts to December in 30 years for Argentina

November 2022 was one of the driest Novembers in over 30 years for Argentina and Brazil. Dry conditions worsened the drought situation as some farmers opted to delay planting in hopes of wetter days ahead. Temperatures were variable across South America with the major growing regions across Brazil trending the coldest in over 30 years, according to WeatherTrends360. However, November 2022 was the 5th warmest November in over 30 years for the major production regions of Argentina.
Agriculture Online

Prices slump following interest rates news | Monday, December 5, 2022

Corn ended the day down 6¢ and soybeans are up a penny. CBOT wheat is down 21¢. KC wheat is down 27¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 19¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says prices fell today in response to a report in the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. Federal Reserve is looking to raise interest rates to 5% or above in 2023 while 4% or 4.5% had been the expectation.

