Top palm oil buyer India's Nov imports jump 29% to 1.14 mln T-dealers
MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports jumped 29% in November from a month ago, as a steep discount to rival soyoil and sunoil made buying of the tropical oil lucrative for local refiners, five dealers told Reuters on Tuesday. Higher imports by India, the world's biggest palm...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's November wheat exports down 20.2% mth/mth -traders
KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's wheat exports fell to 1.58 million tonnes in November from 1.98 million tonnes in October, the UGA Ukrainian grain traders union said on Monday. Ukraine is among the world largest wheat growers and exporters but its exports have fallen significantly due to the Russian...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 3-month low, soybeans rise on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Monday after dropping to a three-month low in the last session and soybeans rose for a second session with easing COVID-19 restrictions in China triggering a broad-based gains in commodity and equity markets. "Demand, especially for soybeans, is likely to...
UPDATE 1-Pakistan approves import of 450,000 T wheat from Russia
ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance ministry said on Monday it approved the import of 450,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia ahead of the next crop season, which might be delayed because of the impact of floods this year. The Russian wheat will be purchased on a government-to-government basis...
UK petrol and diesel retailers accused of ‘rocket and feather’ tactics
CMA to deepen investigation into fuel industry after record pump prices this year
GRAINS-Wheat firms on strong demand, soybeans supported by China's COVID easing
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures inched higher on Tuesday, rising for the first time in four sessions as strong U.S. weekly exports supported the market. Soybeans gained ground on expectations of a recovery in demand with China gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions, corn prices rose. The most-active wheat...
Egypt's wheat strategic reserves sufficient for 5 months - supply minister
CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's wheat strategic reserves are sufficient for five months, Supply Minister said on Monday. The country's sugar, vegoils, rice strategic reserves were sufficient for 3.8 months, 5.7, 6.6 months respectively. The local season for sugar cultivation starts on Jan. 15. (Reporting By Momen Saeed Atallah,...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-5 cents, corn up 2-4 cents, soybeans up 7-8 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents a bushel. * Wheat steadying following most-active soft red...
Strategie Grains sees EU 2023 rapeseed crop stable, sunseeds up
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union is set to remain stable next year at 19.5 million tonnes, while the sunflower seed crop could rebound nearly 25% after drought damage this summer, consultancy Strategie Grains said in initial projections. The consultancy said last month it expected...
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle firm as corn inputs slide
CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed for the fifth consecutive session, as corn, a significant input for producers, continues to fall, traders said. "The feeders have sort of been hobbled for a long time because of the elevated feed price," said Dennis...
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. NSC chief visits Brazil's Lula, discusses democracy, climate change
BRASILIA - U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met on Monday with Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed strengthening democracy in the Americas, combating climate change and the situation in Haiti and Venezuela, Lula's top foreign policy adviser said. Former foreign minister Celso Amorim told reporters after...
UPDATE 2-US, EU weigh climate-based tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminium -Bloomberg News
(Changes date, adds no comment from China, context on tariffs) Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union are weighing new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium as part of a bid to fight carbon emissions, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Former development secretaries urge Sunak to increase east Africa aid amid drought
‘Famine in all but name’ ravaging Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, yet British aid is one-fifth of 2017 amount
Press Release: Lawmaker says EU should complain to WTO over U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Union should file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the next few months regarding the United States' green energy subsidy package, the head of the European Parliament's trade committee was reported as saying on Sunday. The U.S. and the EU have...
Ukraine appears to expose Russian air defence gaps with long-range strikes
KYIV/NOVOSOFIIVKA, Ukraine, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A third Russian airfield was ablaze on Tuesday from a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometers deep into Russian air space with attacks on two Russian air bases.
One of the warmest and driest starts to December in 30 years for Argentina
November 2022 was one of the driest Novembers in over 30 years for Argentina and Brazil. Dry conditions worsened the drought situation as some farmers opted to delay planting in hopes of wetter days ahead. Temperatures were variable across South America with the major growing regions across Brazil trending the coldest in over 30 years, according to WeatherTrends360. However, November 2022 was the 5th warmest November in over 30 years for the major production regions of Argentina.
Prices slump following interest rates news | Monday, December 5, 2022
Corn ended the day down 6¢ and soybeans are up a penny. CBOT wheat is down 21¢. KC wheat is down 27¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 19¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says prices fell today in response to a report in the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. Federal Reserve is looking to raise interest rates to 5% or above in 2023 while 4% or 4.5% had been the expectation.
