TxDOT Amarillo: I-40 eastbound near Groom closed because of fire
Update (4:51 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT updated the mile marker that the reported fire on I-40 eastbound near Groom is occurring. Officials said the fire is occurring at mile marker 126 on I-40 eastbound Original Story: GROOM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation […]
Taco Bueno Makes Its Way Back Into the Texas Panhandle
Amarillo has seen its share of restaurants come and go. However, when one comes into town and opens multiple locations you think it's going to last forever, unfortunately, that's not the case. Taco Bueno moved into Amarillo around 2008 and opened at least 3 locations, my fuzzy memory says that...
KFDA
City of Amarillo Utility Billing unable to accept payments due to system upgrade
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department will not be able to receive payments until Dec. 6. During this time, payments will not be available online or by phone. Customers have access to mail in payments or place in the drop off box, located next to the front entrance of City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.
kgncnewsnow.com
Owens Corning Blaze
Fire crews from both Randall County and Amarillo responded to a fire at the Owens Corning plant Sunday afternoon. The crews were called out to the blaze in the south furnace area just before at 1;30 p.m. Seven Randall County units and 7 AFD units responded to the blaze. No...
Hey Amarillo Fireworks and Christmas Go Hand in Hand
So here we are getting closer and closer to Christmas. You know that most wonderful time of the year. We are hurrying to get all of our gifts bought. We are planning our Christmas dinner. Whose houses are we visiting for the holidays this year? There are so many plans...
City of Amarillo offers ‘Explore the Four Pass’ for area golfers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that they have a great holiday gift for golfers in the Amarillo area. According to a COA press release, COA is offering a $120 “Explore the Four Pass” that offers golfers a round of golf at the city`s four courses. The COA added that passes are […]
Another Business on Canyon’s Square Saying Good-bye
It seems like this time of year we start hearing about businesses closing. The end of the year seems to bring them out. This is the second business in a couple of days to hear they are closing in Canyon. The Square is going to lose yet another business in...
KFDA
Traffic changes to start tomorrow on Soncy Rd due to construction
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers will need to be aware of traffic changes on Soncy Road starting tomorrow. Texas Department of Transportation said contractors are moving traffic to the new southbound State Loop 335 frontage road on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. The detour will take traffic from old Soncy to...
KFDA
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of Amarillo employees who will be losing their jobs. According to the notice, 461 workers will lose their jobs. In the letter, American General Life Insurance said, it will be restructuring...
Love WT? Show Your Love with this New Car Accessory
WTAMU is a great university in Canyon, Texas. Many people have graduated from this university and have gone on to do great things. I, myself, am a graduate of WTAMU. I'm a proud WT Buff. There are many ways to show that you're a proud alumnus of WT or a...
hppr.org
Center City's Electric Light Parade Returns to Amarillo's Polk Street TONIGHT
Get ready to SHINE at Amarillo's own Electric Light Parade. Beth Duke stopped by from Center City Amarillo to remind folks to join in the fun TONIGHT --Friday, December 2nd -- as they return to a traditional parade that kicks off at 6PM. It'll go down Polk street, from 11th to 4th Street! For safety, there will be no candy tossing from the floats — so bring some snacks and enjoy!
abc7amarillo.com
2 county chase on Hwy 87 ends when police try to 'spike' tires in Dumas, car crashes
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — A two county police chase ended when police tried to spike the vehicle's tires in Dumas. According to DPS, the chase of a black, Cadillac CTS with temporary plates began on Hwy 87 north of Amarillo in Potter County. It involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
KFDA
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon. According to a post by RCFD, crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the south furnace area. RCFD says crews remain on scene to...
Canyon to host Christmas in Canyon event Saturday
Update (3:21 p.m.) Officials with the city of Canyon released information about street closures and safety related to the events occurring for the Christmas in Canyon event on Saturday. According to its Facebook page, parking in the square will close at 2 p.m. Cars also parked along 4th Ave. from 15th St. to 20th St. […]
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
KFDA
Downtown Amarillo getting into the holiday spirit with many festivities tonight
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown Amarillo is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with many festivities taking place. The night will begin with the City of Amarillo’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on the west side of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex across from the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.
Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire
Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
KFDA
VIDEO: Sydnee Batzlaff Live at 5, Center City Electric Light Parade
VIDEO: Amarillo law enforcement sees porch pirating increasing during the holiday season. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Man facing federal charges after DPS finds $490,000 worth of drugs during investigation in Panhandle. Five-time defending LSC champion Buffs open conference play Thursday. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:32 PM...
Day Four: Live Updates From Help 4 The Holidays
We made it! The coldest day of Help 4 The Holidays is officially behind us, so now we can really start to crank away. Now, that doesn't mean the wind has left us, and it's still cold as sin here in the morning but hey, it's not about us right?
The Art Plug-In continues to have ‘Kids Day Out’ art event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the holiday parents could use a break of their own. The Art Plug-In held an event on Sunday called “Kids Day Out” that allowed parents to get that break for a few hours. The Art Plug-In is an art studio that has been hosting events like “Kids Day Out” since […]
