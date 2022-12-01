ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.9 The Bull

Taco Bueno Makes Its Way Back Into the Texas Panhandle

Amarillo has seen its share of restaurants come and go. However, when one comes into town and opens multiple locations you think it's going to last forever, unfortunately, that's not the case. Taco Bueno moved into Amarillo around 2008 and opened at least 3 locations, my fuzzy memory says that...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Owens Corning Blaze

Fire crews from both Randall County and Amarillo responded to a fire at the Owens Corning plant Sunday afternoon. The crews were called out to the blaze in the south furnace area just before at 1;30 p.m. Seven Randall County units and 7 AFD units responded to the blaze. No...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Hey Amarillo Fireworks and Christmas Go Hand in Hand

So here we are getting closer and closer to Christmas. You know that most wonderful time of the year. We are hurrying to get all of our gifts bought. We are planning our Christmas dinner. Whose houses are we visiting for the holidays this year? There are so many plans...
98.7 The Bomb

Another Business on Canyon’s Square Saying Good-bye

It seems like this time of year we start hearing about businesses closing. The end of the year seems to bring them out. This is the second business in a couple of days to hear they are closing in Canyon. The Square is going to lose yet another business in...
KFDA

Traffic changes to start tomorrow on Soncy Rd due to construction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers will need to be aware of traffic changes on Soncy Road starting tomorrow. Texas Department of Transportation said contractors are moving traffic to the new southbound State Loop 335 frontage road on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. The detour will take traffic from old Soncy to...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of Amarillo employees who will be losing their jobs. According to the notice, 461 workers will lose their jobs. In the letter, American General Life Insurance said, it will be restructuring...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Love WT? Show Your Love with this New Car Accessory

WTAMU is a great university in Canyon, Texas. Many people have graduated from this university and have gone on to do great things. I, myself, am a graduate of WTAMU. I'm a proud WT Buff. There are many ways to show that you're a proud alumnus of WT or a...
hppr.org

Center City's Electric Light Parade Returns to Amarillo's Polk Street TONIGHT

Get ready to SHINE at Amarillo's own Electric Light Parade. Beth Duke stopped by from Center City Amarillo to remind folks to join in the fun TONIGHT --Friday, December 2nd -- as they return to a traditional parade that kicks off at 6PM. It'll go down Polk street, from 11th to 4th Street! For safety, there will be no candy tossing from the floats — so bring some snacks and enjoy!
KFDA

Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon. According to a post by RCFD, crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the south furnace area. RCFD says crews remain on scene to...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock

It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire

Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Sydnee Batzlaff Live at 5, Center City Electric Light Parade

VIDEO: Amarillo law enforcement sees porch pirating increasing during the holiday season. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Man facing federal charges after DPS finds $490,000 worth of drugs during investigation in Panhandle. Five-time defending LSC champion Buffs open conference play Thursday. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:32 PM...
