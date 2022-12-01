State police looking for driver after bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Indiana County

State police in Indiana County are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and injured a bicyclist Wednesday in White Township.

A 31-year-old man was riding a bike in the area of Rose Street and Robertshaw Drive near Hoodlebug Trail between 7:20 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a report from troopers.

The man was treated for moderate injuries at a local hospital.

The vehicle is dark-colored with possible damage to the passenger-side rearview mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Kreutzberger at 724-357-1960.

