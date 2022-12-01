ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town

Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Residents Rescued From Burning House

TOMS RIVER – Residents – and their pets – were rescued from a three-alarm fire on Friday morning. The East Dover Fire Company said that the 911 calls started coming in at around 5:10 a.m. Callers said that there were people inside the home in the Georgetown section of town. They were rescued before the fire companies arrived. They were brought to local hospitals for evaluation. Two cats were also rescued and reunited with their owners.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
Jersey Shore Online

The Grinch Arrested Again In Southern Ocean County

STAFFORD – The Grinch is back at it again trying to steal Christmas, this time he was caught green-handed at Southern Regional High School. The Grinch was seen making his way into the halls until Officer Stanziano and Officer Woodring came to the rescue. In a video posted on the Stafford Police, officers were able to capture him before he could steal Christmas.
94.3 The Point

Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
94.3 The Point

Iconic Philly cheesesteak shop set to open in NJ

CHERRY HILL — Thinly chopped ribeye steak topped with melted cheese served on a hoagie roll with fried onions or peppers. This is an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Good news. One of Philadelphia’s most iconic cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in...
94.3 The Point

180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home

BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
94.3 The Point

WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant

SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
94.3 The Point

Lindenwold teen, 14, shot to death leaving NJ birthday party

CAMDEN — A teenager is dead after being shot outside of a building where he had just attended a birthday party. The 14-year-old victim from Lindenwold was found at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue by Camden cops responding to a 911 call of shots fired. He had been injured by gunshot wounds and was unconscious, according to Camden County prosecutors and police.
94.3 The Point

Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Sale of Ice Cream in North Wildwood up for bidding!

According to the City of North Wildwood City Council agenda on November 15th, 2022 the sale of ice cream on the beach will go out to bid. According to the agenda:. The award of the concession contract will be made to the. highest responsible bidder therefor, after advertisement of the...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
