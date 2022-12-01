Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
A windy and frigid start to the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to temperatures in the teens this morning with a clear sky. Temperatures today will only reach the mid to upper 20s with a few low 30s in the south. We’ll also have a sunny sky today. Winds are high this morning, but calmer winds are expected in the afternoon. Tonight, will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky.
KCRG.com
Linn County announces improvements to outdoor warning siren system
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, Linn County Emergency Management Agency announced the installation of seven outdoor warning sirens at additional rural locations. All sirens will be tested monthly, with the test taking place on the first Wednesday of the month at 8:45 am. The siren system is monitored by two 24-hour emergency dispatch centers ensuring prompt activation for severe weather events.
KCRG.com
Collection of more than 2,500 nativity scenes on display in Washington, Iowa
Iowa's registered apprenticeship program has a record number of people joining, and getting prepared for a wide range of careers. Manufacturing company Konica Minolta is looking to hire people to support their new technology and business solutions. Dubuque City Council to hold work session over proposed Five Flags Center renovation.
KCRG.com
Wolf Carbon Solutions hosts more meetings for proposed CO2 pipeline
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Landowners and the public had the chance to have their questions answered about a possible carbon capture pipeline on Monday night. The informational meeting at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids was the second of four hosted by Wolf Carbon Solutions. Wolf signed a letter of intent with Archer Daniels Midland Co., or ADM, back in January to build the pipeline.
KCRG.com
Downtown Cedar Rapids tree unveiled in decorations for Christmas season
An early November fire has created challenges for a local food pantry. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports on recovery efforts. The fire started on Sunday morning and caused a large plume of smoke visible for miles. Plea deal reached over 2021 killing in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marshawn Jackson...
KCRG.com
Flood Gate Delivery blocks 1st Ave
Each year the 'Holiday Giving Project' helps gives back to Marion families with food and children's gifts. It happened near Sumner around 10 this morning. Fayette County man arrested on sexual abuse charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 44-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a girl on several. Decorah man...
KCRG.com
Stores see more in-person shoppers during Thanksgiving weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During the Thanksgiving Weekend, the National Retail Federation said in-person shopping grew faster than online shopping compared to last year. It’s a shift from the COVID-19 pandemic when more shoppers bought products online. The advocacy group also said the average consumer spent more money this year than last year, but the difference was similar to the inflation rate.
KCRG.com
Iowa’s Petras to miss Music City Bowl
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa senior quarterback Spencer Petras was ruled out for the Hawkeyes’ upcoming bowl game. Iowa will turn to two freshmen to make their collegiate debut under center. When the Hawkeyes take on Kentucky New Year’s Eve in the Music City Bowl, they’ll turn to...
KCRG.com
Hawkeyes to face Kentucky in Music City Bowl
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will be headed to Nashville to play one more game against a familiar foe, according to the university. Iowa (7-5) will play the Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) for the second straight year in a bowl game, this time in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. The Hawkeyes lost to the Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl 20-17 following last season.
KCRG.com
Outpouring of support follows fire at Cedar Rapids food pantry
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mission of Hope food pantry in northeast Cedar Rapids has “been made whole again” after a fire, according to Executive Director Kim Reem. A fire started on the porch of Mission of Hope on November 11. It burnt through the ceiling of the food pantry housed in the basement of the building. Reem estimated the pantry had to throw away about 40% of its inventory because of extensive smoke damage.
KCRG.com
Large Christmas light display in Fairfax continues tradition of giving back
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Steve Tomash loves to see people drive by his Fairfax home. ”It would be bad if we put it up and nobody drove by. Once in a while we’ll have Santa here and that gets people to stop and get out of their cars,” Tomash said.
KCRG.com
Hundreds of nativity scenes on display at Washington bank
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A unique collection of 2,539 nativity scenes is on display right now at the Hills Bank in Washington. It took six weeks to set up the thousands of scenes. All of the scenes are owned by Michael Zahs, who started his collection in the 1950s. The displays come from more than 100 different countries, the majority of them handcrafted.
KCRG.com
Show You Care: Fairfax man hoping to delight, and help, this holiday season
Iowa DCI investigating after officer shoots suspect in Mt. Pleasant incident. The incident took place on Saturday evening and involved a suspect that was allegedly holding a man at gunpoint. Food panty in Cedar Rapids receives help after November fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Mission of Hope needed a...
KCRG.com
Five-alarm fire destroys machine shed near Palo
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to a farm building on a property in rural Linn County, according to officials. At around 10:00 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of the fire at 2289 Ross Road, located southeast of Palo. Reports indicated that smoke and flames were visible from Covington Road. Firefighters arrived to discover a machine shed on fire, with property inside.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions. Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.
KCRG.com
One injured following Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
KCRG.com
Mount Vernon honors 1973 boys state basketball championship team
The event celebrated Czech and Slovak heritage over the weekend in Cedar Rapids. Iowa DCI investigating after officer shoots suspect in Mt. Pleasant incident. The incident took place on Saturday evening and involved a suspect that was allegedly holding a man at gunpoint. Food panty in Cedar Rapids receives help...
KCRG.com
Learn about citrus fruit in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about citrus fruit in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Citrus fruit has been a long standing staple to many shopping carts, and with its availability throughout the winter months, it’s no wonder things like oranges, grapefruits, tangelos and lemons are in high demand as the temperature drops.
KCRG.com
Holiday Giving Project helps growing list of Marion School District students in need this season
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More families in the Marion School District are in need of help this holiday season. Each year the Holiday Giving Project helps gives back to Marion families with food and children’s gifts. More than 200 students in the Marion Independent School District are on the...
KCRG.com
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was seriously hurt in an incident involving a gun in Cedar Falls on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:04 p.m., Cedar Falls Police were sent to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart, located at 525 Brandilynn Boulevard. Police located a female victim in the driver’s seat of a 2001 Chevy Silverado. Initial reports to police indicated that it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot injury.
Comments / 0