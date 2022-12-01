GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A unique collection of 2,539 nativity scenes is on display right now at the Hills Bank in Washington. It took six weeks to set up the thousands of scenes. All of the scenes are owned by Michael Zahs, who started his collection in the 1950s. The displays come from more than 100 different countries, the majority of them handcrafted.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO