COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- To meet the rising demand of biological crop protection, Certis Biologicals today announced that it is strengthening its innovation pipeline by naming Mike Allan Vice President of Business Development and Licensing. As such, Allan will seek opportunities for the biologicals leader to expand innovation efforts through partnerships, licensing and potential acquisitions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005224/en/ Mike Allan, Certis Biologicals Vice President of Business Development and Licensing (Photo: Business Wire)

MARYLAND STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO