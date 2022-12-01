ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Certis Biologicals Adds Leadership to Strengthen Innovation Pipeline

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- To meet the rising demand of biological crop protection, Certis Biologicals today announced that it is strengthening its innovation pipeline by naming Mike Allan Vice President of Business Development and Licensing. As such, Allan will seek opportunities for the biologicals leader to expand innovation efforts through partnerships, licensing and potential acquisitions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005224/en/ Mike Allan, Certis Biologicals Vice President of Business Development and Licensing (Photo: Business Wire)
MARYLAND STATE

