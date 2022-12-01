Read full article on original website
Biden heads to Phoenix to announce opening of second TSMC semiconductor plant
President Joe Biden will travel to Phoenix on Tuesday to announce the opening of a semiconductor plant, which will be one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history.
Certis Biologicals Adds Leadership to Strengthen Innovation Pipeline
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- To meet the rising demand of biological crop protection, Certis Biologicals today announced that it is strengthening its innovation pipeline by naming Mike Allan Vice President of Business Development and Licensing. As such, Allan will seek opportunities for the biologicals leader to expand innovation efforts through partnerships, licensing and potential acquisitions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005224/en/ Mike Allan, Certis Biologicals Vice President of Business Development and Licensing (Photo: Business Wire)
Prada hires former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as new CEO
(Reuters) -Italian fashion group Prada confirmed on Tuesday that it would name former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as its new chief executive officer to ease a transition at the helm to the next generation of the founding family.
