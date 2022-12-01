Read full article on original website
Related
Income investing: A strategy of building a portfolio of dividend-paying assets
Dividend stocks, bonds, money market accounts, and real estate are common choices for those seeking investment income. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. A thoughtfully created investment portfolio can accomplish multiple financial goals. In addition to creating a retirement nest egg, for instance, your investment portfolio can...
The UK reportedly is finalizing plans to regulate the crypto industry in the wake of FTX's collapse
The UK is finalizing plans to implement sweeping regulations for the cryptocurrency industry, the Financial Times reported. If approved, the Financial Conduct Authority will have new powers to oversee the digital-assets industry more broadly, including monitoring how companies operate and advertise. Officials are working urgently after last month's collapse of...
Comments / 0