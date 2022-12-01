ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Former U.S. Marine General Working for Putin’s Private Army, Founder Claims

The founder of the notorious Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries on Friday claimed a former U.S. Marine Corps general is in its ranks commanding a “British battalion.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the bold assertion in response to questions from the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat about Finnish fighters working for Wagner. According to the press service for Prigozhin’s Concord company, he said there were around 20 Finns in the group. “As a rule, these are highly qualified specialists, very ideological and motivated,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. “I have a very good opinion about the Finns on the battlefield. They are fighting in a British battalion (as part of Wagner PMC), whose commander is a US citizen, a former general of the Marine Corps.”
New York Post

Video captures Russian bombers exploding in Ukrainian drone strike

Dramatic video captured the moment two Russian nuclear bombers were reportedly blown up in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack at a military airfield on Monday. The black-and-white footage obtained by East2West News shows a bright flash at the Engels-1 airbase in the Saratov area of Russia. Two service members were wounded in the attack on the two vintage Tupolev Tu-95 planes — four-engine turboprop strategic bombers, which were introduced in 1952,  the Astra Telegram news channel reported, citing unnamed sources. There were no reports of nuclear contamination in the strike on the planes, known as Bears, some 460 miles from the Ukrainian border. The blast...
straightarrownews.com

Russian mercenary fighting for Ukraine executed in video

Russia’s military and private mercenaries are known for their brutality. Over the weekend, the world got another example when a video titled “Hammer of Retribution” was posted recently to the Grey Zone Telegram channel. In the video, a man is seen with his head taped to what...
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
International Business Times

Russian Army Is Withdrawing From Another Ukrainian Region: Soldiers 'Preparing For Evacuation'

Certain units of the Russian army are now withdrawing from their positions in the temporarily occupied region of Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. The Russian army has abandoned the police station and school buildings in the village of Mykhailivka. Moscow's troops are also abandoning the private homes they looted in the city of Polohy and the village of Inzhenerne, as per the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
TheDailyBeast

Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious With Putin

Russians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens. In many of the remote...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Prison Recruiting Scheme Takes a Big, Desperate Turn

ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group is freeing hardened rebels held in jail cells in the Central African Republic and deploying them overseas, including in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, two senior military officers in CAR told The Daily Beast. According to the sources in CAR, where armed rebels...

