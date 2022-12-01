Read full article on original website
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
Tankers Seen Heading to Russia as Oil Price Cap Goes Into Effect on Exports
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
European Markets Close Lower as Investors Gauge China's Covid Relaxation, Oil Moves
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Monday, bucking a positive trend in Asia-Pacific markets overnight as China relaxed Covid testing rules in some cities and signaled more easing may come. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.4% lower, with most sectors in negative territory....
Renewables to Overtake Coal and Become World's Biggest Source of Electricity Generation by 2025, IEA Says
"Renewables [will] become the largest source of global electricity generation by early 2025, surpassing coal," the IEA said in its Renewables 2022 report. The analysis comes at a time of huge disruption within global energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. IEA chief Fatih Birol said the global...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
UK petrol and diesel retailers accused of ‘rocket and feather’ tactics
CMA to deepen investigation into fuel industry after record pump prices this year
Manufacturing Orders From China Down 40% in Unrelenting Demand Collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home
Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
TSMC to Up Arizona Investment to $40 Billion With Second Semiconductor Chip Plant
The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the largest in the state of Arizona. Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health care devices. Once the plants open, they will produce enough chips to meet the U.S. annual demand.
Ukraine appears to expose Russian air defence gaps with long-range strikes
KYIV/NOVOSOFIIVKA, Ukraine, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A third Russian airfield was ablaze on Tuesday from a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometers deep into Russian air space with attacks on two Russian air bases.
Op-Ed: Authoritarian Rulers Suffered New Setbacks in 2022. Here's What the Democratic World Needs to Do to Seize the Momentum
This year has been a tough one for the world's worst authoritarians: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Each of them ends 2022 reeling from self-inflicted wounds, the consequences of the sorts of bad decisions that hubris-blinded autocrats find far easier to make than to unwind.
Germany's Housing Market Is Facing a Serious Downturn in Prices, Analysts Say
The German housing market has been remarkably strong for decades, but it faces a serious fall in prices over the next couple of years, according to some analysts. House prices will drop up to 25% from peak to trough, forecasts Jochen Moebert, a macroeconomic analyst at Deutsche Bank. The German...
Former development secretaries urge Sunak to increase east Africa aid amid drought
‘Famine in all but name’ ravaging Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, yet British aid is one-fifth of 2017 amount
Iran's Attorney General Signals That Morality Police Could Be ‘Abolished'
Iran‘s Attorney General said Saturday that the country’s controversial morality police will be “abolished,” local media reported, amid ongoing nationwide protests. “The morality police had nothing to do with the Judiciary and the same institution that established it, has now abolished it,” Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying at a religious event by the semi-official news agencies ISNA and ILNA, as well as by several other media outlets.
Microsoft Offers Sony 10-Year Deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation If Activision Deal Goes Through
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of the Call of Duty available on Sony's PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox. Microsoft is hoping the move will assuage regulators' and its rivals' antitrust fears over its proposed...
Brazil Defeats South Korea, Advances to 8th Straight World Cup Quarterfinal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil rolled to a 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, setting up a date with Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinal. It's the...
What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5
The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over. France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.
