TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
NBC Los Angeles

Tankers Seen Heading to Russia as Oil Price Cap Goes Into Effect on Exports

On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Close Lower as Investors Gauge China's Covid Relaxation, Oil Moves

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Monday, bucking a positive trend in Asia-Pacific markets overnight as China relaxed Covid testing rules in some cities and signaled more easing may come. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.4% lower, with most sectors in negative territory....
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
NBC Los Angeles

Manufacturing Orders From China Down 40% in Unrelenting Demand Collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
NBC Los Angeles

China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home

Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
NBC Los Angeles

TSMC to Up Arizona Investment to $40 Billion With Second Semiconductor Chip Plant

The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the largest in the state of Arizona. Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health care devices. Once the plants open, they will produce enough chips to meet the U.S. annual demand.
NBC Los Angeles

Op-Ed: Authoritarian Rulers Suffered New Setbacks in 2022. Here's What the Democratic World Needs to Do to Seize the Momentum

This year has been a tough one for the world's worst authoritarians: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Each of them ends 2022 reeling from self-inflicted wounds, the consequences of the sorts of bad decisions that hubris-blinded autocrats find far easier to make than to unwind.
NBC Los Angeles

Germany's Housing Market Is Facing a Serious Downturn in Prices, Analysts Say

The German housing market has been remarkably strong for decades, but it faces a serious fall in prices over the next couple of years, according to some analysts. House prices will drop up to 25% from peak to trough, forecasts Jochen Moebert, a macroeconomic analyst at Deutsche Bank. The German...
NBC Los Angeles

Iran's Attorney General Signals That Morality Police Could Be ‘Abolished'

Iran‘s Attorney General said Saturday that the country’s controversial morality police will be “abolished,” local media reported, amid ongoing nationwide protests. “The morality police had nothing to do with the Judiciary and the same institution that established it, has now abolished it,” Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying at a religious event by the semi-official news agencies ISNA and ILNA, as well as by several other media outlets.
NBC Los Angeles

Brazil Defeats South Korea, Advances to 8th Straight World Cup Quarterfinal

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil rolled to a 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, setting up a date with Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinal. It's the...
NBC Los Angeles

What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5

The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over. France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.

