Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
The "Canadian Pacific Holiday Train" will make its way to Dubuque on Tuesday. Polk County Auditor rejects challenge to Iowa Sen. Whitver’s voter registration. Iowa State Senator Jack Whitver will keep his seat in the State Senate. Dubuque city leaders consider scaled down Five Flags renovation plan. Updated: 55...
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
KCRG.com
Wolf Carbon Solutions hosts more meetings for proposed CO2 pipeline
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Landowners and the public had the chance to have their questions answered about a possible carbon capture pipeline on Monday night. The informational meeting at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids was the second of four hosted by Wolf Carbon Solutions. Wolf signed a letter of intent with Archer Daniels Midland Co., or ADM, back in January to build the pipeline.
KCRG.com
Iowans react to loss of ‘First in Nation’ status for Democratic caucuses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will no longer be the first nominating contest in the race for U.S. President, at least on the Democratic side. Friday, the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) agreed with President Biden to start its nominating process in South Carolina, with Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia, and Michigan to follow.
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Radio Iowa
Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
KCRG.com
Linn County announces improvements to outdoor warning siren system
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, Linn County Emergency Management Agency announced the installation of seven outdoor warning sirens at additional rural locations. All sirens will be tested monthly, with the test taking place on the first Wednesday of the month at 8:45 am. The siren system is monitored by two 24-hour emergency dispatch centers ensuring prompt activation for severe weather events.
KCRG.com
Growing number of people joining Iowa's registered apprenticeship program
How to take care of your mental health amid holiday stress. This time of year can bring stress, sadness, and anxiety. Joining us with some helpful tips on how to navigate the holidays from a mental health prospective is Emily Oleson, the associate director of crisis services at Linn County Mental Health Access Center, which is part of Abbe Health.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KCCI.com
New week brings rain and snow chances to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Sunny skies and 40° temps made for much better weather earlier today. Now we're looking ahead to a few possibilities of precipitation this coming work week. A few more clouds will spread in tonight before a cold front arrives in northwest Iowa...
KCRG.com
Iowa auditor warns of phone scam
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand issued an advisory alerting Iowans to a potential phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the Iowa Auditor of State Office. According to a news release issued by Sand’s office, a concerned citizen notified his office on...
KCRG.com
Dubuque City Council to hold work session over proposed Five Flags Center renovation
Iowa's registered apprenticeship program has a record number of people joining, and getting prepared for a wide range of careers. Manufacturing company Konica Minolta is looking to hire people to support their new technology and business solutions. Collection of more than 2,500 nativity scenes on display in Washington, Iowa. Updated:...
KCRG.com
A break from the wind tonight, nice Sunday ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a windy few days across eastern Iowa! Thankfully, the wind is gone for a while as we expect a quiet night with lows down to the teens. Plan on a nice Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs into the lower 40s. Looking ahead, a small system may bring northern Iowa a light snow shower on Monday morning, but overall impacts appear very low with that one. Temperatures next week will generally be near December normals with many days in the 30s. Have a good night!
KCRG.com
Plenty of clouds around, watch for a wintry mix north
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall, this week looks pretty normal from a temperature standpoint. Plan on highs today generally in the upper 30s north to lower 40s south. There remains an opportunity for light mixed precipitation over far northern Iowa, which may result in a bout of slick roads. Another small system moves in tomorrow morning, but again, this will likely increase clouds more than anything else. Thursday’s system is still out there, but even this one is showing a bit lower predictability than we’d like to see at this distance. The gut feeling is that this one may bring a little rain or snow to parts of the area. This system does at least carry the potential to bring us more precipitation than we’ve seen in the last few weeks, though. We’ll keep an eye on it as the week goes on.
KCRG.com
Flood Gate Delivery blocks 1st Ave
Each year the 'Holiday Giving Project' helps gives back to Marion families with food and children's gifts. It happened near Sumner around 10 this morning. Fayette County man arrested on sexual abuse charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 44-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a girl on several. Decorah man...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
kscj.com
BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK. COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD...
KCRG.com
Dubuque considers scaled down Five Flags Center plan
Dubuque city council members announced their support tonight for a request to the state to help fund a multi-million dollar expansion of the Museum of Art. Iowa Utilities Board approves new public informational meetings for proposed Carbon pipeline. Updated: 11 hours ago. The 350-mile pipeline would run through Linn, Cedar,...
Comments / 0