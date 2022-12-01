Effective: 2022-12-06 03:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Gates of the Mountains; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of mostly up to two inches, but up to 3 inches are possible in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times, mainly in the mountains.

