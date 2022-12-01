Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 03:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Gates of the Mountains; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of mostly up to two inches, but up to 3 inches are possible in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times, mainly in the mountains.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 03:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches on the plains, and up to 5 inches possible above mountain pass level. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times this afternoon and evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Northern Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central and Southern Valley and Phillips Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Rosebud; Southern Wheatland; Treasure A BAND OF SNOW THROUGH 8 AM At 503 AM MST, a band of snow was located the Musselshell River valley extending east-southeast into Fallon and northern Carter counties. This band is expected to persist through 8 am this morning. Locations impacted include Miles City, Roundup, Forsyth, Baker, Harlowton, Ekalaka, Hysham, Custer, Ryegate, Melstone, Rosebud, Musselshell, Lavina, Plevna, Judith Gap, Ismay, Franklin, Bighorn and Locate. Portions of I-94 and US-12 are also impacted. While snow accumulations under this snow band will generally amount to an inch or less, locally heavier accumulations are possible. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads and reduced visibility at times. Slow down and allow extra time traveling to your destination this morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Petroleum by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Petroleum County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
