ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IA

Farmer’s Electric Cooperative, Inc. announces New CEO

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TTJj_0jTZNbfI00

(Greenfield) Holi Weston takes over the reins today as the Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc.’s new Chief Executive Officer/general manager.

Before joining the Farmers Electric Cooperative team, Holi worked as a supervisor/team lead and customer service representative at Wells Fargo. Her experience in the industry started in 2009, as a billing clerk and customer service, as director of member services and communications, and most recently as assistant manager.

According to the press release from FarmFarmer’sctric Cooperative, Inc., Weston has worked in all departments at the cooperative and has a great working relationship with all the employees. The board of directors is pleased to promote from within the current workforce someone familiar with the cooperative’s current employees, members, power suppliers, and strategic direction.

Weston says the member’s safety is always top of mind, which will remain the same.

Holi has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Kaplan University. Since joining the co-op, she has actively pursued education and training opportunities through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, completing the Certified Key Account Executive Program, the Management Internship Program, and the Cooperative Career Essentials program.

Holi is married to Cliff, and they reside in Greenfield with their daughter Maddie.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board holds special meeting to appoint Splash Pad Committee Members

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board held a special meeting this afternoon to appoint members to the Splash Pad Executive Committee and Fundraising Committee. The Board heard a presentation by Ali Pieken, who was appointed to the Executive Committee. Pieken said she is a passionate community member that really wants a Splash Pad to happen for Atlantic. She spoke about why this Splash Pad project is important to her.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bluml appointed as Audubon County Assessor

(Audubon) A new Assessor is in place in Audubon County. Janell Bluml takes over for Deb Umland “The County Assessor, Deb Umland, has retired. Her last day was November 30th. On Tuesday afternoon the Assessor’s Conference Board convened and appointed Janell Bluml as the new County Assessor. She started her work December 1st.”
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit B Designed

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Barb Hofeldt, owner of B Designed, on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. The Ambassadors welcomed Barb as a new Chamber Member and viewed her showroom. Barb Hofeldt graduated with an Architectural Engineering degree from Iowa Western in 2003 and went on to work...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors

(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Robert Myers Obituary

Memorial Services for 83 year old Robert Myers of Shelby will be Saturday, December 10th at 11AM at the Shelby United Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Bonnie Myers...
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Considering New Playground at Washington Elementary

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board on Wednesday discussed replacing the Washington Elementary Playground. The PTO approached Schools Superintendent Steve Barber a couple of years ago with concerns about the current facility. Barber says the district spent some money on an assessment study. Barber says Synder and Associates presented the School...
Western Iowa Today

Amber McClain Obituary

Amber McClain, age 82 of Adair, died at Community Care Center in Stuart, Iowa on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Orient Cemetery in Orient, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be held at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5 pm until 7 pm. Memorial can be made to the United Methodist Church in Adair, Iowa and can be left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 523 – Atlantic, IA 50022. Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, Iowa is caring for Amber and her family at this time and condolences can be sent at: schmidtfamilyfh.com.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Darlene Myers Obituary

A Celebration of Life Service for Darlene Myers, 93, of Perry, Iowa will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Murdock Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 12:00 noon prior to the service. A private burial will take place in Violet Hill Cemetery at a later date. Darlene passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Spring Valley Retirement Community.
Western Iowa Today

Lyle Nordby Obituary

A Memorial Service for 71 year old Lyle L. Nordby, of Irwin, Iowa, will be held Saturday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation is Saturday, December 17 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Pauley Jones Funeral Home...
Western Iowa Today

Sandra Hanson Obituary

Funeral services for 84-year-old Sandra Hanson of Atlantic, formerly of Manilla, will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 2 pm at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla. Visitation will be on the same day, beginning at 12:30 pm and at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla. The burial will take place in the Nishnabotna Cemetery in Manilla.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Emerson Fry Obituary

Funeral Services for 71 year old Emerson Fry of rural Audubon will be Thursday, December 8th at 10:30 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

James “Jamie” Campbell Obituary

James “Jamie” Campbell, 50, of Fontanelle, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. Funeral Services for James “Jamie” Campbell will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle, Iowa, at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the service. Pastors Tom and J.B. Hinote will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at to be www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
FONTANELLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Griswold boys wrestlers come in 12th at Treynor

(Treynor) Kinsley-Pierson won the Treynor Invitational by a wide margin while Panorama edged Treynor in a tight race for second. There 14 boys teams competing at Treynor on Saturday. Griswold scored 36 points to finish 12th. Heavyweight RJ Dishong had the top showing for the Tigers in 4th place. Ridyk...
Western Iowa Today

Doug Christensen Obituary

Doug Christensen, 63, of Fontanelle passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man Charged In West Des Moines Stabbing

(West Des Moines, IA) — A man’s facing charges after an early morning stabbing outside the Jordan Creek Parkway Hy-Vee. Police say 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in the leg in a vehicle. Nordstrom is facing Attempted Murder, Burglary, and other charges.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy