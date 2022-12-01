Farmer’s Electric Cooperative, Inc. announces New CEO

(Greenfield) Holi Weston takes over the reins today as the Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc.’s new Chief Executive Officer/general manager.

Before joining the Farmers Electric Cooperative team, Holi worked as a supervisor/team lead and customer service representative at Wells Fargo. Her experience in the industry started in 2009, as a billing clerk and customer service, as director of member services and communications, and most recently as assistant manager.

According to the press release from FarmFarmer’sctric Cooperative, Inc., Weston has worked in all departments at the cooperative and has a great working relationship with all the employees. The board of directors is pleased to promote from within the current workforce someone familiar with the cooperative’s current employees, members, power suppliers, and strategic direction.

Weston says the member’s safety is always top of mind, which will remain the same.

Holi has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Kaplan University. Since joining the co-op, she has actively pursued education and training opportunities through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, completing the Certified Key Account Executive Program, the Management Internship Program, and the Cooperative Career Essentials program.

Holi is married to Cliff, and they reside in Greenfield with their daughter Maddie.