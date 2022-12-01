WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Mayor Ried Holien delivered the annual State of the City Address to a group of city employees at the police department community room Monday. The mayor began his remarks by talking about streets. He says Watertown’s Pavement Condition Index, which is essentially a report card on the condition of the streets, has gotten better. He says when compared to other cities nationally, Watertown is near the top of the being average. He says that’s not bad, considering the weather extremes of the Upper Midwest…

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO