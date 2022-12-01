Kentucky high school football state championships: How to watch, parking and ticket info

The KHSAA football state championships will be held this weekend at Kroger Field in Lexington.

The action kicks off at noon Friday with the Class A title game between reigning champion Pikeville (11-2) and Raceland (13-1). The Class 2A final between Beechwood (13-1) and Mayfield (14-0) follows at 4 p.m. with the Class 4A title game closing the night at 8 p.m. between Boyle County (12-2) and Corbin's (14-0).

Saturday's action starts at noon with the 3A Championship between Christian Academy of Louisville (14-0) and Bardstown (14-0) in the battle of unbeatens. Bullitt East (13-1) takes on Male (10-4) for the Class 6A crown at 4 p.m., followed by the 5A championship between Frederick Douglass (14-0) and Bowling Green (12-2).

How to get tickets to the KHSAA high school football championship games?

Tickets can be purchased at http://khsaatickets.org. A general admission pass for all six games costs $75. Single-game tickets start at $15. Children aged 5 and under are free.

Where are the KHSAA football championship games taking place?

All six games will be played in Lexington at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field.

Click here to download a map of the stadium with highlighted areas marking both general admission and reserved seating.

Where do you park for the KHSAA football championship games?

There are five parking lots available that will open at 11 a.m. daily. Game tickets serve as a parking permits for the lots. Spaces are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

How to watch

All games will be streamed at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/khsaa/football

