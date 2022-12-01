Read full article on original website
WSFA
Way above normal temperatures continuing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The theme for the rest of the workweek is very warm temperatures. Highs will be way above normal through Friday in the middle and upper 70s. There’s a good chance several locations touch 80 degrees a time or two!. It comes without much, if any,...
WSFA
First Alert: Scattered rain and mild temperatures to begin the week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New week, new weather pattern? After a brief drop in temperatures, we are warming back up both during the mornings and afternoons. Along with the milder air, we will also see some more moisture; that means low-end rain chances are in the forecast for the next couple of days as we track our next system move through Alabama.
WSFA
First Alert: Tracking rain chances & warming temperatures
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We track our next weather system as we move through the day Monday. The stalled boundary to our south will lift north as a warm front. Showers will increase in coverage through the afternoon and linger through Monday night. Highs will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mainly cloudy skies. Lows will stay mild near 60 degrees with cloudy skies.
WSFA
Tornado recovery continues in Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homes, buildings and two lives were lost due to an EF-2 tornado hit that the Flatwood community last week. All that is left of the Flatwood Community Center is a sign and its sidewalk. “It was kind of the lifeblood of this community,” Montgomery Commissioner...
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Millbrook’s Christmas Festival, Parade a Success, despite a bit of Rain
Photos by Amanda Pevey, Michael Gay and Sarah Stephens. On Saturday, the Millbrook Spirit of Christmas Committee and City Departments hosted the annual Christmas festival and parade. Vendors were set up in Village Green Park, while the parade rolled from Smokehouse BBQ on Main Street north. And while the Grinch...
WSFA
Georgia Southern, Buffalo to meet in 9th annual Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face each other in the ninth annual TaxAct Camelia Bowl at historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. This game will mark the first-ever meeting on the gridiron for the Eagles and the Bulls. Both teams previously made winning...
WSFA
1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured. Law enforcement officials said units responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road just after 6:30 a.m. Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society launches holiday ‘Wrap it Up’ campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society kicked off its annual “Wrap it Up” campaign, one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year. “All the funds that we raise go right back to the animals for heartworm treatment, spay and neutering,” said Lea Turbert with the Montgomery Humane Society.
WSFA
Cyclist killed in weekend Montgomery crash identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning. Police and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Martha Street around 12:10 a.m. on reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedal cyclist. That’s near Herron Street and Interstate 65.
WSFA
Juvenile wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was wounded following an overnight shooting in Montgomery. According to police, units responded to the 3400 block of Lebron Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. There, authorities said a male victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the minor was taken...
WSFA
Watson, Troy win Sun Belt title over Coastal Carolina, 45-26
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson passed for 318 yards and three long touchdowns to lead Troy to a 45-26 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. The Trojans raced ahead 31-0 in the first half en route to their Sun Belt-record seventh league title...
WSFA
Suspect in weekend Opelika homicide arrested
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a weekend homicide. Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika, was arrested at the police department and charged with murder, the department confirmed. Few other details about his arrest were immediately available. The homicide investigation...
WSFA
Alabama teacher hailed a hero for saving chocking student
GOSHEN, Ala. (WSFA) - A kindergarten teacher is being hailed a hero for saving her choking student. Joy Felch is a teacher at Goshen Elementary School. In November, Felch was in the cafeteria with her class when she noticed something was wrong with her student Atticus. He was choking on a sliced peach.
alabamanews.net
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 5; Troy in at No. 23
Alabama is No. 5 in the next-to-last AP College Football Poll, while Troy has entered the poll at No. 23. For Alabama, it’s a jump of one spot even though the Crimson Tide did not play on Saturday. Troy entered the poll following its Sun Belt Conference Championship victory over Coastal Carolina.
alabamanews.net
Verbena Man Killed in Chilton County Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that killed a Verbena man. State troopers say 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding in a car which collided head-on with a small SUV driven by an 18-year-old. Investigators say the car that Hinton was riding in was also being driven by an 18-year-old.
WDSU
Alabama and Kansas State to meet in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — No. 5 Alabama, from the Southeastern Conference, and No. 9 Kansas State, from the Big 12 Conference, will be featured in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Caesars Superdome. This will be the 61st Sugar Bowl match-up between teams ranked...
WSFA
1 dead in Opelika shooting; suspect sought
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight shooting in Opelika has left one person dead. Now, police are looking for the suspected killer. Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where they say a male was found with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.
Auburn football: Qua Russaw, James Smith plan another visit
As National Signing Day– December 21– draws closer and closer, it’s becoming crunch time for Auburn football when it comes to recruiting. Cadillac Williams kept the ball moving while he was interim head coach and secured two commits for the Tigers during that time, but the baton is now being passed to head coach Hugh Freeze and the new staff.
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces. Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently. The City of Montgomery has been working to...
WSFA
No. 23 Troy to play No. 22 UTSA in Cure Bowl
ORLANDA, Fla. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are preparing for their first bowl game appearance in four years. The Trojans will play against No. 22 Conference USA champion University of Texas San Antonio in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando. The matchup is scheduled to be broadcast Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.
