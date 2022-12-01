ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Way above normal temperatures continuing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The theme for the rest of the workweek is very warm temperatures. Highs will be way above normal through Friday in the middle and upper 70s. There’s a good chance several locations touch 80 degrees a time or two!. It comes without much, if any,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Scattered rain and mild temperatures to begin the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New week, new weather pattern? After a brief drop in temperatures, we are warming back up both during the mornings and afternoons. Along with the milder air, we will also see some more moisture; that means low-end rain chances are in the forecast for the next couple of days as we track our next system move through Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Tracking rain chances & warming temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We track our next weather system as we move through the day Monday. The stalled boundary to our south will lift north as a warm front. Showers will increase in coverage through the afternoon and linger through Monday night. Highs will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mainly cloudy skies. Lows will stay mild near 60 degrees with cloudy skies.
WSFA

Tornado recovery continues in Flatwood community

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homes, buildings and two lives were lost due to an EF-2 tornado hit that the Flatwood community last week. All that is left of the Flatwood Community Center is a sign and its sidewalk. “It was kind of the lifeblood of this community,” Montgomery Commissioner...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Georgia Southern, Buffalo to meet in 9th annual Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face each other in the ninth annual TaxAct Camelia Bowl at historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. This game will mark the first-ever meeting on the gridiron for the Eagles and the Bulls. Both teams previously made winning...
WSFA

1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured. Law enforcement officials said units responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road just after 6:30 a.m. Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Humane Society launches holiday ‘Wrap it Up’ campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society kicked off its annual “Wrap it Up” campaign, one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year. “All the funds that we raise go right back to the animals for heartworm treatment, spay and neutering,” said Lea Turbert with the Montgomery Humane Society.
WSFA

Cyclist killed in weekend Montgomery crash identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning. Police and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Martha Street around 12:10 a.m. on reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedal cyclist. That’s near Herron Street and Interstate 65.
WSFA

Juvenile wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was wounded following an overnight shooting in Montgomery. According to police, units responded to the 3400 block of Lebron Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. There, authorities said a male victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the minor was taken...
WSFA

Watson, Troy win Sun Belt title over Coastal Carolina, 45-26

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson passed for 318 yards and three long touchdowns to lead Troy to a 45-26 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. The Trojans raced ahead 31-0 in the first half en route to their Sun Belt-record seventh league title...
WSFA

Suspect in weekend Opelika homicide arrested

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a weekend homicide. Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika, was arrested at the police department and charged with murder, the department confirmed. Few other details about his arrest were immediately available. The homicide investigation...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Alabama teacher hailed a hero for saving chocking student

GOSHEN, Ala. (WSFA) - A kindergarten teacher is being hailed a hero for saving her choking student. Joy Felch is a teacher at Goshen Elementary School. In November, Felch was in the cafeteria with her class when she noticed something was wrong with her student Atticus. He was choking on a sliced peach.
alabamanews.net

Verbena Man Killed in Chilton County Crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that killed a Verbena man. State troopers say 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding in a car which collided head-on with a small SUV driven by an 18-year-old. Investigators say the car that Hinton was riding in was also being driven by an 18-year-old.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WDSU

Alabama and Kansas State to meet in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — No. 5 Alabama, from the Southeastern Conference, and No. 9 Kansas State, from the Big 12 Conference, will be featured in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Caesars Superdome. This will be the 61st Sugar Bowl match-up between teams ranked...
WSFA

1 dead in Opelika shooting; suspect sought

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight shooting in Opelika has left one person dead. Now, police are looking for the suspected killer. Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where they say a male was found with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.
FanSided

Auburn football: Qua Russaw, James Smith plan another visit

As National Signing Day– December 21– draws closer and closer, it’s becoming crunch time for Auburn football when it comes to recruiting. Cadillac Williams kept the ball moving while he was interim head coach and secured two commits for the Tigers during that time, but the baton is now being passed to head coach Hugh Freeze and the new staff.
WSFA

Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces. Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently. The City of Montgomery has been working to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

No. 23 Troy to play No. 22 UTSA in Cure Bowl

ORLANDA, Fla. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are preparing for their first bowl game appearance in four years. The Trojans will play against No. 22 Conference USA champion University of Texas San Antonio in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando. The matchup is scheduled to be broadcast Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.

