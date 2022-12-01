ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WRAL

Morgan Stanley upgrades China stocks as global investors cheer on Covid reopening hopes

CNN — Global traders are increasingly feeling more bullish on China, as they bet the country will gradually unwind Covid restrictions following widespread protests. Multiple cities across China loosened Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend. Starting Monday, Shanghai residents will no longer require a negative Covid test result to enter outdoor venues including parks and scenic attractions.
WRAL

US could see a fight over debt ceiling that rocks markets, Goldman Sachs warns

CNN — Republicans and Democrats are likely to clash next year over the debt ceiling, a fight that could rock financial markets, unnerve consumers and threaten the economy with the specter of a calamitous default. The looming debt limit battle in Washington could spark the most uncertainty since the...
WRAL

The West just scrambled the oil market. What happens next is up to Russia

CNN — Most Russian crude oil exports to Europe are now banned, marking the boldest effort yet by the West to pile financial pressure on President Vladimir Putin as his brutal war in Ukraine enters its tenth month. The oil embargo, which was agreed upon in late May, took...
WRAL

UK recession could turn into a 'lost decade'

CNN — The United Kingdom faces a "lost decade" of growth if action isn't taken to address slumping business investment and worker shortages, a leading business lobby group has warned. In a bleak economic forecast published on Monday, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said that three quarters of...
WRAL

Jay Powell's dream of the 90s is dead

CNN — The US economy gained 263,000 jobs in November, 63,000 above the consensus estimate. The larger surprise was that average hourly earnings rose by 0.55%, the fastest pace since January. The robust jobs market is good news for American workers, but concerning for the Federal Reserve and equity...

