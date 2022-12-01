Read full article on original website
Morgan Stanley upgrades China stocks as global investors cheer on Covid reopening hopes
CNN — Global traders are increasingly feeling more bullish on China, as they bet the country will gradually unwind Covid restrictions following widespread protests. Multiple cities across China loosened Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend. Starting Monday, Shanghai residents will no longer require a negative Covid test result to enter outdoor venues including parks and scenic attractions.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
US could see a fight over debt ceiling that rocks markets, Goldman Sachs warns
CNN — Republicans and Democrats are likely to clash next year over the debt ceiling, a fight that could rock financial markets, unnerve consumers and threaten the economy with the specter of a calamitous default. The looming debt limit battle in Washington could spark the most uncertainty since the...
The West just scrambled the oil market. What happens next is up to Russia
CNN — Most Russian crude oil exports to Europe are now banned, marking the boldest effort yet by the West to pile financial pressure on President Vladimir Putin as his brutal war in Ukraine enters its tenth month. The oil embargo, which was agreed upon in late May, took...
Biden heads to Phoenix to announce opening of second TSMC semiconductor plant
President Joe Biden will travel to Phoenix on Tuesday to announce the opening of a semiconductor plant, which will be one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history.
UK petrol and diesel retailers accused of ‘rocket and feather’ tactics
CMA to deepen investigation into fuel industry after record pump prices this year
UK recession could turn into a 'lost decade'
CNN — The United Kingdom faces a "lost decade" of growth if action isn't taken to address slumping business investment and worker shortages, a leading business lobby group has warned. In a bleak economic forecast published on Monday, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said that three quarters of...
Exclusive: China operating over 100 police stations across the world with the help of some host nations, report claims
CNN — Beijing has set up more than 100 so-called overseas police stations across the globe to monitor, harass and in some cases repatriate Chinese citizens living in exile, using bilateral security arrangements struck with countries in Europe and Africa to gain a widespread presence internationally, a new report shared exclusively with CNN alleges.
UK government could mitigate strike action with military to help keep public services running
CNN — The British government is looking into bringing in the military to mitigate industrial action and keep public services running, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said Sunday, after a wave of strikes that were sparked by a cost-of-living crisis and an economy sliding into recession. The...
Jay Powell's dream of the 90s is dead
CNN — The US economy gained 263,000 jobs in November, 63,000 above the consensus estimate. The larger surprise was that average hourly earnings rose by 0.55%, the fastest pace since January. The robust jobs market is good news for American workers, but concerning for the Federal Reserve and equity...
