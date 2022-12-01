ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin (BTC) Overdue for a Rally As On-Chain Metrics Reach Historic Levels: InvestAnswers

Popular crypto analyst InvestAnswers says that an on-chain signal is suggesting that Bitcoin (BTC) is way overdue for a rally. In a new strategy session, the pseudonymous analyst takes a look at Bitcoin’s realized price (RP) metric, which records the value of all BTC at the price they were bought, divided by the number of coins in circulation.
Digital Asset Lender Genesis Owes $900,000,000 to Customers of Crypto Exchange Gemini: Report

Crypto lender Genesis reportedly owes nearly $1 billion to the customers of crypto exchange Gemini due to the collapse of FTX. According to a new report by the Financial Times, anonymous sources familiar with the matter say that Gemini is attempting to recover the funds from Genesis after the crypto broker was affected by FTX, a crypto exchange that declared bankruptcy last month.
Crypto Lacks Utility and Could Be Entering an ‘Endless Winter,’ Says Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Paul Krugman

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman thinks crypto could be headed for an “endless winter” as most digital assets fail to prove they have real-life value. In a new opinion piece for the New York Times, Krugman says he’s never seen the point of blockchain technology and predicts that the most recent market-wide plunge could be the beginning of the end for the industry.
Vitalik Buterin Names 5 Things Happening in Ethereum (ETH) That He’s Excited About

Crypto pioneer Vitalik Buterin is naming five things happening in the Ethereum (ETH) application ecosystem that he says are the most exciting to him. In a new blog post, the Ethereum creator starts his list with “money,” which he says is the most important application in cryptocurrency. Specifically,...
Central Banks Around the World Will Adopt Bitcoin As Reserve Asset, Says BTC Bull Mark Yusko

A prominent Bitcoin (BTC) bull says that central banks around the world will eventually adopt the king crypto as a reserve asset. In a recent interview with Stansberry Research, veteran hedge fund manager Mark Yusko of Morgan Creek Capital predicts that policymakers will eventually return to devaluing the US dollar to pay off the government’s massive debt.

