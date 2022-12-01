ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff offers Ryan Day a shot to change his legacy

Ryan Day is in his fourth season at the helm of the Ohio State football program, and after a promising start, some of the luster has come off of his stewardship of the Buckeyes the last couple of years. Despite maintaining a high level of recruiting, the further he’s removed from the Urban Meyer era, the more inconsistently his teams have played — and the more inexplicably odd the decisions and performances have become in the team’s biggest games, especially against the Buckeyes’ biggest rival.
No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball holds on to beat Rutgers 82-70

Sunday, the Big Ten calendar began for the No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team. On the schedule was the lone regular season match-up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It was a momentous day for Rutgers off the court, celebrating legendary coach C. Vivian Stringer, who led the Knights from 1995-2022.
Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball laments poor win at Rutgers

Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey for their first Big Ten conference game of the season. What began as a Buckeyes rout stalled, becoming a close game that the final scoreline doesn’t necessarily support. Here’s what to take away from the 82-70 Buckeyes win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 5, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Ohio State has likely made the College Football Playoff, and the internet is mad about it

Ohio State was given an early Christmas present on Friday night when the Utah Utes trounced USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game by a final of 47-24. Lincoln Riley’s Trojans led 17-3 early in the second quarter and looked to be en route to a dominant victory that would easily lock up their spot in the College Football Playoff. Instead, Caleb Williams got banged up, and Utah would go on to outscore USC 44-7 the rest of the way. Now with two losses and no conference title to show for it, the Trojans will almost certainly be booted from the top four in favor of the Buckeyes in Sunday’s final rankings.
LGHL Asks: Do Ohio State fans want the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff?

Well, well, well. My how the tables have turned thanks to the result of one game... no, not The Game. I’m talking about last night’s result in the Pac-12 Championship that saw the Utah Utes demolish the USC Trojans 47-24 in a game that essentially secures the Ohio State Buckeyes a slot in the College Football Playoff.
No. 25 Ohio State men use explosive second half to beat St. Francis 96-59

After a brief foray into power-five competition over the past two weeks, the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2) returned home Saturday afternoon to face off with the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-7) at the Schottenstein Center. St. Francis struggled last season to the tune of a 9-21 record and hasn’t exactly set the world on fire this season either, winning just two games over the first month of the season. KenPom has them as the No. 331 team in the nation (out of 363).
