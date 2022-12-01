Read full article on original website
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draftThe Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shopThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching BandThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
College Football Playoff offers Ryan Day a shot to change his legacy
Ryan Day is in his fourth season at the helm of the Ohio State football program, and after a promising start, some of the luster has come off of his stewardship of the Buckeyes the last couple of years. Despite maintaining a high level of recruiting, the further he’s removed from the Urban Meyer era, the more inconsistently his teams have played — and the more inexplicably odd the decisions and performances have become in the team’s biggest games, especially against the Buckeyes’ biggest rival.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Who would you have preferred Ohio State play in the College Football Playoff?
Ohio State has officially made the College Football Playoff — yay! I definitely thought the Bucks were going to be the No. 3 seed and play Michigan, but I was wrong. I also wanted Ohio State to play TTUN, but the more I think about, I’m not sure who I’d rather play between Michigan or Georgia. Let’s break it down.
landgrantholyland.com
No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball holds on to beat Rutgers 82-70
Sunday, the Big Ten calendar began for the No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team. On the schedule was the lone regular season match-up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It was a momentous day for Rutgers off the court, celebrating legendary coach C. Vivian Stringer, who led the Knights from 1995-2022.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball laments poor win at Rutgers
Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey for their first Big Ten conference game of the season. What began as a Buckeyes rout stalled, becoming a close game that the final scoreline doesn’t necessarily support. Here’s what to take away from the 82-70 Buckeyes win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 5, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State has likely made the College Football Playoff, and the internet is mad about it
Ohio State was given an early Christmas present on Friday night when the Utah Utes trounced USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game by a final of 47-24. Lincoln Riley’s Trojans led 17-3 early in the second quarter and looked to be en route to a dominant victory that would easily lock up their spot in the College Football Playoff. Instead, Caleb Williams got banged up, and Utah would go on to outscore USC 44-7 the rest of the way. Now with two losses and no conference title to show for it, the Trojans will almost certainly be booted from the top four in favor of the Buckeyes in Sunday’s final rankings.
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation Podcast: Ohio State is in! Previewing the playoff selections, seedings
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Do Ohio State fans want the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff?
Well, well, well. My how the tables have turned thanks to the result of one game... no, not The Game. I’m talking about last night’s result in the Pac-12 Championship that saw the Utah Utes demolish the USC Trojans 47-24 in a game that essentially secures the Ohio State Buckeyes a slot in the College Football Playoff.
landgrantholyland.com
No. 25 Ohio State men use explosive second half to beat St. Francis 96-59
After a brief foray into power-five competition over the past two weeks, the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2) returned home Saturday afternoon to face off with the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-7) at the Schottenstein Center. St. Francis struggled last season to the tune of a 9-21 record and hasn’t exactly set the world on fire this season either, winning just two games over the first month of the season. KenPom has them as the No. 331 team in the nation (out of 363).
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Okpara, Holden discuss Ohio State’s win over St. Francis
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. If you missed Saturday’s game between the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes...
