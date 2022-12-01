Read full article on original website
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Four Workplace Trends for 2023
Amid a pandemic, a younger workforce and new technology workplace culture is seeing a shakeup. More companies are going remote than ever before and emerging and shifting social attitudes are shifting to demand a more diverse workspace. Here are the upcoming workplace trends for 2023, according to Forbes:. Remote Work.
Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs
Photo byJohn George at The Philadelphia Business Journal. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Oopsie! Should You Axe Your Accessibility Team?
Have you heard that Chief Twit axed the entire accessibility engineering team at Twitter last month? Oopsie! Those layoffs were probably not a good thing. Word travels on social media, in the news, and the tech world on blog posts and more! Read recent articles from the Washington Post, Wired, TechCrunch, Time, and Google for more details!
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
To Highlight Holiday Gift-Giving, West Chester’s IT Edge Hones In On Digital Marketing for Retailers
December is retailers month at IT Edge. In spirit of the holiday season this month, local consulting firm IT Edge has extended a special offer of digital marketing for retailers. For retailers, December can be an extremely difficult month, or an extremely successful one. With so many people in the...
MONTCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their MONTCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a MONTCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below.
Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job
Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s so much...
Meridian Bank Appoints Christine Helmig to Board of Directors
Christine Helmig.Photo byMeridian Bank. Meridian Corporation has appointed Christine M. Helmig, CPA, to an open position on the Board of Directors of Meridian Corporation and its principal subsidiary, Meridian Bank, effective immediately.
Montco Careers—Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Part-time Training and Assessment Coordinator, CareerLink (Temporary, Grant-Funded) position. The Coordinator is responsible for educating CareerLink clients. and administering assessments and training as required. The selected applicant may be working from any of the required locations based on need. This position will...
DeSales to Hold Executive Healthcare Leadership Information Session
DeSales University is hosting a virtual information session on Healthcare Leadership and Management programs. On Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 PM, the session will cover the DeSales Executive Leadership Certificate or the MBA with a Healthcare concentration. Attending the session allows those interested to get their application fees waived. Attendees...
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency.Photo byZillow. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
The Chamber for Greater Montco Hosts Annual Celebrations
Photo byThe Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County. The end of the year brings several celebrations for Montco’s nonprofit and business community. Most recently, the chamber hosted a Celebration of Community on Nov. 17 to award a nonprofit member, individuals, and a company that supports them:
MCCC Opens Innovative Wellness Center in Pottstown to Help Students Succeed
The Sensory Room is a space to decompress, unplug, and relax.Photo byDavid DeBalko. MCCC’s most recent innovation is its new Wellness Center – a centralized tiered system of wellness resources to help students with the vital essentials they need to succeed.
