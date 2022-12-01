ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
MONTCO.Today

Four Workplace Trends for 2023

Amid a pandemic, a younger workforce and new technology workplace culture is seeing a shakeup. More companies are going remote than ever before and emerging and shifting social attitudes are shifting to demand a more diverse workspace. Here are the upcoming workplace trends for 2023, according to Forbes:. Remote Work.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Oopsie! Should You Axe Your Accessibility Team?

Have you heard that Chief Twit axed the entire accessibility engineering team at Twitter last month? Oopsie! Those layoffs were probably not a good thing. Word travels on social media, in the news, and the tech world on blog posts and more! Read recent articles from the Washington Post, Wired, TechCrunch, Time, and Google for more details!
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey

American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their MONTCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a MONTCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below.
MONTCO.Today

Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job

Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s so much...
MONTCO.Today

Montco Careers—Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Part-time Training and Assessment Coordinator, CareerLink (Temporary, Grant-Funded) position. The Coordinator is responsible for educating CareerLink clients. and administering assessments and training as required. The selected applicant may be working from any of the required locations based on need. This position will...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

DeSales to Hold Executive Healthcare Leadership Information Session

DeSales University is hosting a virtual information session on Healthcare Leadership and Management programs. On Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 PM, the session will cover the DeSales Executive Leadership Certificate or the MBA with a Healthcare concentration. Attending the session allows those interested to get their application fees waived. Attendees...
MONTCO.Today

Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency.Photo byZillow. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

The Chamber for Greater Montco Hosts Annual Celebrations

Photo byThe Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County. The end of the year brings several celebrations for Montco’s nonprofit and business community. Most recently, the chamber hosted a Celebration of Community on Nov. 17 to award a nonprofit member, individuals, and a company that supports them:
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

