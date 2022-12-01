Read full article on original website
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Dine Like Royalty in This Upstate New York Castle
Sometimes an occasion calls for something spectacular, a once-in-a-lifetime experience of complete opulence and uniqueness. A milestone anniversary or birthday, the celebration of some truly fantastic news, a reunion with a long-lost love – all of those things would be the perfect excuse to book a table at Upstate New York’s remarkable castle restaurant.
cnyhomepage.com
Tiny’s Grill for sale – Could be the final year of ‘Nutcracker Display’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A local staple has recently been listed for sale, meaning this might be the last year to view their annual Christmas nutcracker display. The iconic Tiny’s Grill on State Street in Utica was originally founded in 1931 and was once a hotspot for jazz musicians.
Parking Ban on Whitesboro St. at Adirondack Bank Center
Another note for drivers the next time you're headed to a game or event at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, or the Nexus Center. Utica Police have announced a temporary parking ban along two roads surrounding The AUD and Nexus. Effective immediately parking is prohibited:. On...
WKTV
Aqua Vino moving to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford
UTICA, N.Y. – Aqua Vino is officially relocating from North Utica to New Hartford, according to owner, Rob Esche. The restaurant is moving to the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard. In October, NEWSChannel 2 confirmed Esche was planning to put a restaurant in the space, but it was unclear what it would be.
“A Movie with a Mission” raises over $74,000 to support the Rescue Mission
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 33rd year, NewsChannel 9 presented “A Movie with a Mission” to fight hunger and homelessness in support of the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse. This year, “A Movie with a Mission” raised over $74,000. “A Movie with a Mission” was seen on NewsChannel 9 from Noon to 3:00 p.m. […]
Magical Christmas Display in Central New York Puts Clark Griswold to Shame
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame. Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year." Disney Magic. Once the lights are hung, it's time to...
WKTV
Johnson Park Center holding Christmas present giveaway at upcoming food distribution event
UTICA, N.Y. – The Johnson Park Center Food Pantry will give away free Christmas presents at one of its food pantry pickup events next week. Monday, Dec. 5, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Christmas Free Presents and Food...
Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14
FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
syracuse.com
Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. added to 2023 St. Joe’s Amp concert lineup in Syracuse
Another concert has been added to the 2023 lineup at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Aug. 16, the rock bands announced Monday. Their “The Big Night Out” summer tour dates also include Upstate New York stops on Aug. 6 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Aug. 8 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.
WKTV
Prohibition Repeal Day Party, celebrating re-opening of 1888 Tavern, on Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Club Prohibition Repeal Day Party, to celebrate the grand re-opening of the 1888 Tavern, will take place Saturday. The tavern is located at 830 Varick Street in Utica and will have Utica Club on tap as well as pilot brews, a 'bites' food menu and Right Coast Vodka Whips Canned Cocktails. DJ OhKane will also be there to play prohibition-style music with a modern twist, from 4-7 p.m.
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
cnycentral.com
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
Two tractor-trailers caught fire at OJ Tank Wash
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Fire Department got a call that a tractor trailer was on fire at OJ Tank Wash in Liverpool on Monday, December 5 around 2:59 p.m. Deputy Chief Donny Santoro of the Liverpool Fire Department said after arriving on the scene, there was a second tractor trailer on fire. HAP […]
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
