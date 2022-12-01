ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York

Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
The Whale 99.1 FM

Dine Like Royalty in This Upstate New York Castle

Sometimes an occasion calls for something spectacular, a once-in-a-lifetime experience of complete opulence and uniqueness. A milestone anniversary or birthday, the celebration of some truly fantastic news, a reunion with a long-lost love – all of those things would be the perfect excuse to book a table at Upstate New York’s remarkable castle restaurant.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Parking Ban on Whitesboro St. at Adirondack Bank Center

Another note for drivers the next time you're headed to a game or event at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, or the Nexus Center. Utica Police have announced a temporary parking ban along two roads surrounding The AUD and Nexus. Effective immediately parking is prohibited:. On...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Aqua Vino moving to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford

UTICA, N.Y. – Aqua Vino is officially relocating from North Utica to New Hartford, according to owner, Rob Esche. The restaurant is moving to the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard. In October, NEWSChannel 2 confirmed Esche was planning to put a restaurant in the space, but it was unclear what it would be.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Oswego County Today

MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14

FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
FULTON, NY
syracuse.com

Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. added to 2023 St. Joe’s Amp concert lineup in Syracuse

Another concert has been added to the 2023 lineup at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Aug. 16, the rock bands announced Monday. Their “The Big Night Out” summer tour dates also include Upstate New York stops on Aug. 6 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Aug. 8 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Prohibition Repeal Day Party, celebrating re-opening of 1888 Tavern, on Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Club Prohibition Repeal Day Party, to celebrate the grand re-opening of the 1888 Tavern, will take place Saturday. The tavern is located at 830 Varick Street in Utica and will have Utica Club on tap as well as pilot brews, a 'bites' food menu and Right Coast Vodka Whips Canned Cocktails. DJ OhKane will also be there to play prohibition-style music with a modern twist, from 4-7 p.m.
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two tractor-trailers caught fire at OJ Tank Wash

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Fire Department got a call that a tractor trailer was on fire at OJ Tank Wash in Liverpool on Monday, December 5 around 2:59 p.m. Deputy Chief Donny Santoro of the Liverpool Fire Department said after arriving on the scene, there was a second tractor trailer on fire. HAP […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
