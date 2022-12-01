Read full article on original website
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Trespassing, Scattering Rubbish
JEFFERSON/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the area of Rock Dump Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trash being thrown along the roadway. Police say the incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. on Wednesday, November...
Stolen Jeep found on Pennsylvania Turnpike leads to high-speed chase in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A stolen Jeep was found on the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the weekend and the attempted traffic stop quickly spiraled out of control. State police were alerted of a stolen Jeep on Sat. Dec. 3, and when they came across it on the PA Turnpike they attempted a traffic stop. According […]
1 in custody after police called to Sheetz in Bellwood
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a man at the Sheetz in Bellwood Monday morning after they received reports of a mental health incident. On Dec. 5, police responded to the convenience store/gas station located at the E Pleasant Valley Road and Route 856 intersection around 8 a.m. for a report of a mental […]
School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
PA Woman Missing Since BF Suicide Found Dead In Apparent Homicide: Police
A man who apparently committed suicide might have killed his girlfriend first, authorities believe. A hunter found the remains of 59-year-old Darlene Harbison over a hillside on Nichola Road in Worthington Township on Monday, Dec. 5, Allegheny County police announced around 3 p.m. The Frazer Township woman had been missing...
State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Corrugated Pipe in Kennerdell
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on a theft of corrugated pipe that occurred in Kennerdell in November. According to a release issued on Friday, December 2, by PSP Franklin, troopers responded to a call in reference to the theft of a piece of culvert pipe on November 8.
Nearly $3K worth of racing equipment stolen in Bedford County, state police say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after state police were told unknown suspects stole $2,900 worth of racing equipment before taking off on UTVs. On Friday, Nov. 25, at 3:30 a.m., the suspects arrived on a private property located at the 3600 block of Woodbury Pike in Woodbury Township and then left, […]
‘This isn’t over:’ Inmate charged with attacking employee in Clearfield County state prison
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The words “this isn’t over” rang out in a kitchen area at SCI Houtzdale as an inmate was pulled back from attacking an employee with closed fists, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers said that on Nov. 20, 37-year-old Brandon Austill was in the pots and pans area, cleaning when […]
Altoona man accused of smashing car to intimidate witnesses
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing new charges after police said he smashed into a witness’s car in an attempt to intimidate him and his brother, according to court documents. William Frye III, 64, was charged back in November after allegedly wielding a knife after getting into an argument about the living […]
Four children taken to the hospital following Somerset County crash
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four children, ages seven through 13, were taken to the hospital following a crash in Somerset County on Thursday morning. State police said the crash happened a little before 8 a.m. on Glade City Road in Summit Township. Investigators said a 78-year-old man was traveling...
FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY WITH CRASHES, FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY
In addition to the crash reported in Young Township, the busy weekend for first responders continued Sunday and into this morning. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to a structure fire at the Burger King restaurant along Oakland Avenue around 12:27 yesterday morning. Officials say it was a grease fire was reported by employees who were in the restaurant at the time, but the flames were contained to the building’s ventilation system. Crews found active fire and smoke upon arrival, but quickly extinguished the fire from the rooftop.
Van Overturns on State Route 219 in Bell Township
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details of a rollover crash that occurred along State Route 219, in Bell Township. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the accident happened around 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Police say a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van operated by 40-year-old...
Knox Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide While DUI Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a Knox man who is facing two counts of vehicular homicide while DUI stemming from a crash that occurred on August 22 on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County. According to court documents, a...
COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
Two dead after head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were killed in a head-on collision on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County, state police report. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, near mile marker 100 in Jefferson Township, less than 10 miles from the Somerset/Johnstown exit. According to the report, Dustin Brant, […]
QUIET DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ON MONDAY
After an active weekend for first responders, Monday was relatively quiet with only two calls reported during the day. Indiana Fire Association members were called out for a carbon monoxide alarm at 10:11 a.m. on Monday on South Coulter Avenue in Indiana Borough. The only major incident reported on Monday...
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
Woman killed in Beaver County house fire
A woman was killed in a house fire in Chippewa Township Sunday night. The fire broke out in the 100 block of Woodland Road in Beaver County after 10 p.m. Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer after the fire was extinguished showed little damage to the exterior of the house. The windows were covered in black residue and a front window was broken.
Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
