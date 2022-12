MERIDEN — Mary Alice (Coelho) Ramos, age 97, widow of Joseph L. Ramos, passed away peacefully at Complete Care of Meriden. Born in Angola, Africa, on Dec. 2, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Noemia (Dias) Coelho. Mary Alice had lived most of her life in Naugatuck with her family. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Waterbury.

