Carthage, NY

wwnytv.com

Repair shop garage heavily damaged in town of Lorraine fire

LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A stand-alone garage in the town of Lorraine may be a total loss after fire broke out Monday night. Fire crews were called to AR Collision off Dixon Road just before 6 p.m. to find the back side of the garage engulfed in flames. Fire...
flackbroadcasting.com

Forestport home damaged in Friday afternoon blaze

ONEIDA COUNTY- A Friday afternoon blaze heavily damaged a Forestport home. Alarms sounded shortly before 2:00 p.m. as 9-1-1 dispatchers received witness reports of smoke and flames visible at 10610 Dustin Road. As calls kept coming in, it didn’t take long for emergency response to learn the structure was fully...
FORESTPORT, NY
wwnytv.com

Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New housing and a park are possibly on the horizon for the city of Watertown. During Monday night’s meeting, city council will consider a resolution for an environmental easement on land once home to Ogilvie Foods on North Pleasant and California streets. “The city...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Remsen Fire Departments responds to accident at Route 12 and Steuben Street

ONEIDA COUNTY- Calls for a personal injury motor vehicle accident Friday afternoon near Remsen, NY prompted emergency response from local agencies. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 12 and Steuben Street, according to Oneida County 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch. The accident involved two vehicles. When...
REMSEN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

It’s December, so grab your ... raincoat?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be dry and cloudy to start the day, but rain will likely move in by mid-morning. Snow and freezing rain could mix with the rain to start before changing to all rain. Showers will be on and off all afternoon. Highs will be...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Vicki Lynne Kellogg, 63, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Vicki Lynne Kellogg, 63, of Butterfield Lake Rd., passed away, Friday morning, December 2, 2022 at her home. Born on August 15, 1959 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane, Washington, she was a daughter of Lorne Walter and Geraldine Mae Mathis Banham, and she was a graduate of Chief Sealth High School, Seattle, Washington.
informnny.com

Termination process begins for bus monitor who allegedly fought Indian River students

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released following the incident on an Indian River Central School District-affiliated bus last week. Daniel Trahan, of Watertown, was arrested on December 2 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Clayton hunter charged with trespassing

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26....
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Rome, NY where she had been a resident. Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 9th at the Johnson...
informnny.com

Watertown veteran surprised with $50,000 smile makeover at no cost

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — For Edward Neville, it was just an ordinary Thursday, but little did he know his life was about to change forever when he walked into Upstate Oral Surgery in Watertown on November 17. Every year, as a kickoff to the holiday season, Upstate Oral Surgery...
wwnytv.com

Diane L. Knight, 75, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Diane L. Knight, 75, of NYS Rt 126, Carthage died Tuesday evening, November 29,2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Diane was born on October 22,1947 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Anthony and Lillian (Canell) Plumadore Sr. She was a graduate of Augustinian Academy in Carthage. She married Charles J. Knight on June 15,1968 in Black River. She worked for NK Parks in Rutland as a secretary for several years before she and her husband Chuck, started their own landscaping business, Di’s Landscaping. They operated the business for over 25 years. Chuck died on July 11, 2016.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Gloria M. (Luther) Dowling, 91, of Harrisville and Oswegatchie

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gloria M. (Luther) Dowling of Harrisville and Oswegatchie passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton. She was 91. In line with her wishes, there will be no formal funeral service at this time but a combined celebration of her life and that of her late husband, Wendell R. “Red” Dowling, will be held next July at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville.
wwnytv.com

Resting before the big night: Santa’s hooved helpers visit Boonville

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - With the snow flying in Boonville, you could almost mistake it for the North Pole. But wait — what’s that? Yes, two of Santa’s reindeer!. “We have a couple of our annual friends that come visit us at the village green here in Boonville,” chamber of commerce communications director Josh Fitzgerald said. “We have a momma reindeer and her calf.”
BOONVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home where she was under the loving care of her family and Hospice. Barbara was born on May 4, 1930 in Rochester, New York, the daughter of the...
wwnytv.com

Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops officially opened its new location on Washington Street in Watertown. Joined by elected officials from both the state and the city, representatives from the convenience store cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new shop. The store at 715 Washington Street...
northcountrynow.com

Canton brewery project gets boost

Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
wwnytv.com

Robert M. “Bunny” Shelmidine, 96, of Belleville

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert M. “Bunny” Shelmidine, 96, Belleville, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A complete obituary with...

