CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Diane L. Knight, 75, of NYS Rt 126, Carthage died Tuesday evening, November 29,2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Diane was born on October 22,1947 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Anthony and Lillian (Canell) Plumadore Sr. She was a graduate of Augustinian Academy in Carthage. She married Charles J. Knight on June 15,1968 in Black River. She worked for NK Parks in Rutland as a secretary for several years before she and her husband Chuck, started their own landscaping business, Di’s Landscaping. They operated the business for over 25 years. Chuck died on July 11, 2016.

CARTHAGE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO