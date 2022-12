Syracuse is returning to a familiar place when it faces Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Orange have played in the game twice and won it twice. It will be the first visit for the Gophers. The Gophers finished 8-4 this year while Syracuse started 6-0 then lost five straight before winning its last game. Running backs Mohamed Ibrahim of Minnesota and Sean Tucker of Syracuse figure to take center stage.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO