whdh.com

Arrest made in connection with deadly stabbing at Somerville laundromat

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly stabbing at a laundromat in Somerville Monday night. Police responded to the Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets around 7: 30 p.m. Sources told 7NEWS the victim had been stabbed in the neck and was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive despite undergoing surgery.
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
LONDONDERRY, NH
CBS Boston

Car crashes into Wakefield yoga studio

WAKEFIELD – No injuries were reported Sunday afternoon when a driver crashed into a Wakefield yoga studio.It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Lowell Street.The car crashed into the front window of Curve Wellness Studio, causing damage. It appears that the building is structurally sound after the crash.The business was closed at the time and no one was inside.Wakefield police said the driver was evaluated but declined medical attention.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but appears to have been accidental.
WAKEFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

One person injured in Rowley crash

ROWLEY — One person has been injured in an accident on Route 1. The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Route 1 and Glen Street. The dispatcher radioed at the time that one of the vehicles had been T-boned and knocked onto its side by the impact.
ROWLEY, MA
whdh.com

Double shooting in Dorchester injures two

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shootings in Dorchester sent two people to the hospital, police said Monday afternoon. Boston Police reported two people had been shot after 3 p.m. on Talbot Street. The two had been sent to local hospitals, officials said, though he extent of the injuries and demographic information...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire truck goes up in flames in Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dudley firefighters helped load up surviving packages after a mail truck went up in flames Saturday. Fire crews responding to the vehicle fire found the USPS mail truck actively involved. After extinguishing the flames, fire officials shared an image of the firefighters assisting with loading up...
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

State police investigating fatal crash in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly crash in Auburn on Monday that left a 62-year-old Connecticut man dead. Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 395 southbound at the 10.4 mile-marker found a 2006 Honda Odyssey van that had slammed into a tree in the center median, state police said.
whdh.com

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
BOSTON, MA

