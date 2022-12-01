Read full article on original website
Arrest made in connection with deadly stabbing at Somerville laundromat
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly stabbing at a laundromat in Somerville Monday night. Police responded to the Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets around 7: 30 p.m. Sources told 7NEWS the victim had been stabbed in the neck and was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive despite undergoing surgery.
Sources: man dead after being stabbed in the neck at Somerville laundromat
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation was underway at a laundromat in Somerville Monday night, after reports of a stabbing. Officers had blocked off the area around Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets. Sources told 7NEWS the victim had been stabbed in the neck and was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive despite undergoing surgery.
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Car crashes into Wakefield yoga studio
WAKEFIELD – No injuries were reported Sunday afternoon when a driver crashed into a Wakefield yoga studio.It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Lowell Street.The car crashed into the front window of Curve Wellness Studio, causing damage. It appears that the building is structurally sound after the crash.The business was closed at the time and no one was inside.Wakefield police said the driver was evaluated but declined medical attention.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but appears to have been accidental.
Authorities identify pilot who died following gyrocopter crash in Beverly
BEVERLY, Mass — Authorities have identified the pilot who died from injuries he suffered in a gyrocopter crash in Beverly on Sunday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to Beverly Regional Airport around 11:40 a.m. found a gyrocopter that had crashed while landing, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
One person injured in Rowley crash
ROWLEY — One person has been injured in an accident on Route 1. The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Route 1 and Glen Street. The dispatcher radioed at the time that one of the vehicles had been T-boned and knocked onto its side by the impact.
Man, woman facing kidnapping charges after body found in freezer in basement of Lowell home
LOWELL, Mass. — A man and woman who were arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a chest freezer in the basement of their Lowell home faced a judge Monday. Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both 38, were arraigned in Lowell District...
Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say
BOSTON — A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said. A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was...
Two dead after car flips during alleged escape from police stop in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A fatal crash that killed two in Worcester early Saturday morning occurred after the driver of the vehicle sped away from a police stop, according to the Worcester Police Department. Two of the seven occupants of a Toyota Highlander involved in a pedestrian altercation were pronounced...
Double shooting in Dorchester injures two
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shootings in Dorchester sent two people to the hospital, police said Monday afternoon. Boston Police reported two people had been shot after 3 p.m. on Talbot Street. The two had been sent to local hospitals, officials said, though he extent of the injuries and demographic information...
Crews respond to rollover crash on I-195 in Swansea
One car was seen on its roof in the grass on the side of the highway around 10:30 p.m.
Fire truck goes up in flames in Dudley
DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dudley firefighters helped load up surviving packages after a mail truck went up in flames Saturday. Fire crews responding to the vehicle fire found the USPS mail truck actively involved. After extinguishing the flames, fire officials shared an image of the firefighters assisting with loading up...
‘Go back to China’: Injured man recounts alleged assault in Quincy that resulted in hate crime charge
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who says he was intentionally struck twice by a driver who told him to go back to China outside a post office in Quincy on Friday is recalling the horrifying ordeal that prompted police to seek a hate crime charge. Daniel Ngo said he,...
‘You would never know’: Neighbors react after body found inside Lowell home
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found a body inside a home in Lowell while conducting a wellness check. Even neighbors who had been suspicious of the house for years said they were shocked. Officers said they found the body of a 37-year-old man inside the home on Coburn Street. Investigation...
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
State police investigating fatal crash in Auburn
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly crash in Auburn on Monday that left a 62-year-old Connecticut man dead. Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 395 southbound at the 10.4 mile-marker found a 2006 Honda Odyssey van that had slammed into a tree in the center median, state police said.
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
Suspect in Marshfield couple’s murder to be extradited to Massachusetts from Florida
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in the murder of a Marshfield couple could have a hearing as soon as Monday that would allow him to be extradited to Massachusetts from Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach Friday night as an out of state fugitive,...
Quincy man charged after allegedly making racist comments against Asian man, hitting him twice with car
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man is accused of a civil rights violation for racist comments he allegedly made during an encounter in front of the post office Friday morning. Quincy police said 77-year-old John Sullivan rammed his car into an Asian resident named Daniel Ngo as his sister...
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
