Tougher gun laws, education among priorities for Missouri lawmakers
Missouri lawmakers traveled back to Jefferson City Thursday to file legislation for the upcoming session that starts in January.
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
krcu.org
Missouri National Guard becomes its own state department this month. Here’s what that means
In 1974, an act consolidating Missouri’s departments moved the Missouri National Guard from being its own agency to one within the Department of Public Safety. Now, almost 50 years later, the Missouri National Guard will once again be its own Cabinet-level department of state government. The organizational change is to take effect this month. It will increase the number of state departments to 16.
Residents of Missouri voted to legalize recreational marijuana and new laws begin next Thursday.
One of the most significant changes to the state of Missouri in the November election was the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri. What a strange but inevitable outcome for Missouri residents.
kcur.org
Schmitt backed off COVID lawsuits, but Lee’s Summit schools want answers about his authority
Even though Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt backed off months ago from his lawsuits seeking to prevent schools from enforcing COVID-19 safety measures, one Kansas City-area school district is forging ahead, testing how much power Schmitt’s office can exercise in health emergencies. After Schmitt sued the Lee’s Summit School...
Here's what happens when Missouri's Amendment 3 goes into effect Thursday
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Staff stocked the shelves at Florissant's Feel State Dispensary Monday, something they'll likely do a lot more when they make changes for recreational, adult use. "A couple of extra registers, a little more technology, and more cannabis, of course," Feel State General Manager Nick Wegman says...
Gov. Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
muleskinnernews.com
MO Votes Yes to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
On Nov. 8, citizens took to the polls to vote for the 2022 Midterm Elections and voted yes to legalize marijuana in Missouri. The legalization of recreational marijuana will not take effect in Missouri until Dec. 8, when the Department of Health and Senior Services will transition the operating medical license holders to simple recreational licenses. The transitioning of those licenses could come as early as February.
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Advocates: Missouri has one of worst maternal mortality rates in US
Women across Missouri are pushing for lawmakers to approve a postpartum coverage extension for new moms on Medicaid.
Missouri Has $6 Billion Budget Surplus Should We Use It To Widen I-70?
Here's some news. Missouri has a $6 billion dollar budget surplus, and one lawmaker thinks the State shouldn't sit on the cash but put some of it into widening Interstate 70 to three or four lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. This is according to a report from KOMU 8 TV. What do you think, would that be a good idea?
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
KFVS12
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot. “It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said. Walters, president of the Ethical...
KOMU
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
KYTV
Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is known for having a low cost of living but is also known for having below-average wages. And while there are many ways to crunch different numbers relating to poverty levels in any particular area, news headlines across the state have been declaring “Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise” in referring to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey that shows the poorest city is... Springfield.
Gun store owner: Proposed gun and magazine ban would make criminals of ordinary Illinoisans
(The Center Square) – Democrats and gun control groups are aiming to ban certain types of weapons in Illinois. A gun store owner says if that happens, they’ll file a lawsuit immediately. Lawmakers aren’t back until after the new year, but there is already an effort to ban...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
myozarksonline.com
Group Ask For Funding To Widen I-70 Across State
With a reported six-billion-dollar state budget surplus, a Missouri group wants the legislature to dedicate funding to expand Interstate 70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. Morgan Mundell, with Missourians for Transportation Investment, says the group will ask lawmakers to fund the widening of I-70 to six lanes – three in each direction. I-70 is currently only two lanes each way in many parts of the state.
