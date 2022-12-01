ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 7

Related
krcu.org

Missouri National Guard becomes its own state department this month. Here’s what that means

In 1974, an act consolidating Missouri’s departments moved the Missouri National Guard from being its own agency to one within the Department of Public Safety. Now, almost 50 years later, the Missouri National Guard will once again be its own Cabinet-level department of state government. The organizational change is to take effect this month. It will increase the number of state departments to 16.
MISSOURI STATE
muleskinnernews.com

MO Votes Yes to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

On Nov. 8, citizens took to the polls to vote for the 2022 Midterm Elections and voted yes to legalize marijuana in Missouri. The legalization of recreational marijuana will not take effect in Missouri until Dec. 8, when the Department of Health and Senior Services will transition the operating medical license holders to simple recreational licenses. The transitioning of those licenses could come as early as February.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is known for having a low cost of living but is also known for having below-average wages. And while there are many ways to crunch different numbers relating to poverty levels in any particular area, news headlines across the state have been declaring “Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise” in referring to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey that shows the poorest city is... Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Western Iowa Today

IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska

(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
IOWA STATE
myozarksonline.com

Group Ask For Funding To Widen I-70 Across State

With a reported six-billion-dollar state budget surplus, a Missouri group wants the legislature to dedicate funding to expand Interstate 70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. Morgan Mundell, with Missourians for Transportation Investment, says the group will ask lawmakers to fund the widening of I-70 to six lanes – three in each direction. I-70 is currently only two lanes each way in many parts of the state.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy