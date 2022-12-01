Wrestling Observer Radio: AEW Dynamite with MJF and Regal, NXT, WWE business notes, tons more!

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including AEW Dynamite with the MJF and William Regal angle, Ricky Steamboat, AAA's new idea for Cancun, Cain Velasquez, Survivor Series business notes, ratings, NXT review, and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!

Timestamps:

Start: Cain Velasquez wrestling for AAA this Saturday, AAA/Cancun

9:24: Dave's thoughts on Ricky Steamboat's return to the ring

16:02: Dax Harwood on FTR's future

27:10: Survivor Series PPV business, ratings

39:59: Nate Diaz is a free agent

42:39: AEW Dynamite recap

1:16:55: NXT notes

1:26:18: AEW Rampage spoilers

