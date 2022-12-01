Effective: 2022-12-06 07:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Slippery Travel with Black Ice This Morning Wet roads this morning cooled and produced a layer of ice on untreated roads across Northern Maine. Despite the air temperatures above freezing the ground is much colder allowing for ice to persist this morning. Travelers are advised to use extra caution with slippery roads expected through 830AM.

