residentnews.net

Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection

Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

A legacy in stone, on paper: Historian Wayne Wood releases new book celebrating Jacksonville’s architectural history

Jacksonville historian Dr. Wayne Wood has written a new book about the city’s historical architecture and notable landmarks. Titled “Jacksonville’s Architectural Heritage: Landmarks for the Future,” the book will be released in early December and pays homage to the iconic buildings and landmarks that have helped define Jacksonville’s landscape and architectural identity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
speedonthewater.com

Toys Tour Goes Star-Studded With 110-Boat Fleet

From a timing perspective, the annual Toys Tour event on the St. Johns Rivers seems ripe for failure. It happens in Palatka, Fla., on the first weekend in December, which isn’t inherently “bad,” but the happening does follow the Offshore Powerboat Association Englewood Beach Waterfest World Championships two weekends prior, which in turn follows the Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run the week prior.
PALATKA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A proposes to raze, rebuild near Queen’s Harbour

Chick-fil-A wants to demolish and rebuild its almost 23-year-old restaurant at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club. The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich and tenders chain says on a site plan the project is part of its property reinvestment program to improve customer service and restaurant operations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hoffman Integrated Marketing Communications closing shop

San Marco-based Hoffman Integrated Marketing Communications is closing after about 30 years. The closure should be complete by the end of the year, President Jeff Hoffman said Dec. 5. The company, based at 1056 Hendricks Ave., has been informing clients and assisting employees with transitions, he said. Hoffman declined to...
residentnews.net

The Way We Were: Marlene Goodwin

Marlene Goodwin is a Jacksonville native, as were her father and his parents. She entered the world in 1936 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was the youngest of seven children and had a sister 18 years her senior who served as a second mom. Growing up on Colonial Avenue...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saportareport.com

Investor Home Purchases and the Rising Threat to Owners and Renters

The scarcity of affordable housing in cities across the country has been well documented. From the onset of the pandemic, news headlines pointed to rapidly rising home sale prices and the increase in investors and corporate entities purchasing and renting out single-family homes, leaving current and prospective homebuyers and renters on the outside looking in.
ATLANTA, GA
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax This Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Bosque Bello Cemetery

If you are looking for an interesting walk on Amelia Island beyond the offerings of Fort Clinch State Park, the Egan’s Creek Greenway or the beach, head out to Bosque Bello Cemetery. You don’t have to know anyone buried there or even be a history buff to enjoy the place. There’s a lot even for a nature lover like me.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

FSCJ Funeral Services program accredited for online classes

After review from the American Board of Funeral Service Education, Florida State College at Jacksonville’s Funeral Services program is a board-approved distance learning program. FSCJ said in a news release that of 58 board-accredited programs, fewer than 25 are approved for distance learning. “FSCJ is known for our high-quality...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

Seller: The Pineapple Corp. of Jacksonville Inc. About the property: Spanish colonial-style home features six bedrooms, five full and one half-bathrooms, courtyard and three-car garage. ST. JOHNS. $1,610,000. 7 Sandpiper Cove, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.33 acre. House size: 2,883 square feet. Buyer: Myron J. and Kelly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Kindred $31 million Kindred rehabilitation hospital in review

The city is reviewing civil engineering plans for the Kindred rehabilitation hospital in West Jacksonville. Crunk Engineering LLC of Brentwood, Tennessee, is the civil engineer. Kindred Rehabilitation Services, which is owned and operated by Brentwood-based LifePoint Health, is preparing to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The city is reviewing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

