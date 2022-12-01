Read full article on original website
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol saysZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Fleming Island High Golden Eagles football coach steps down as coachDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Free holiday movie night for Clay County residents in the Historic TriangleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Payments up to $4,000 available to some Florida residentsR.A. HeimJacksonville, FL
SwimFun Academy in Jacksonville is saving lives one swim lesson at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children. According to the CDC, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause in the United States. But there's a new business on the First Coast that hopes to teach kids to swim...
People with Down syndrome have higher chance of dementia. The Arc Jacksonville is hoping to help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a new problem facing thousands of families on the first coast and southeast Georgia. As people with Down syndrome live longer lives, they’re being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at a 50% higher rate than a person without Down syndrome. A new program is...
residentnews.net
Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection
Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
Black Santa opens studio for the holiday season in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once a year Robert Gresham reaches into the back of his closet and dusts off his red Santa coat. For him, it's not just a seasonal side-gig, it has a deeper meaning. "Our slogan here at Black Santa Jax is Representation Matters," Robert Gresham previously told...
Jumbo Shrimp is offering holiday packs for gift giving season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fans of the Jumbo Shrimp event can give their loved ones holiday packs that include an undated ticket for their 2023 season, a hat, and a $25 gift-card for their souvenir store. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Customers can choose between two packs:. Santa...
residentnews.net
A legacy in stone, on paper: Historian Wayne Wood releases new book celebrating Jacksonville’s architectural history
Jacksonville historian Dr. Wayne Wood has written a new book about the city’s historical architecture and notable landmarks. Titled “Jacksonville’s Architectural Heritage: Landmarks for the Future,” the book will be released in early December and pays homage to the iconic buildings and landmarks that have helped define Jacksonville’s landscape and architectural identity.
speedonthewater.com
Toys Tour Goes Star-Studded With 110-Boat Fleet
From a timing perspective, the annual Toys Tour event on the St. Johns Rivers seems ripe for failure. It happens in Palatka, Fla., on the first weekend in December, which isn’t inherently “bad,” but the happening does follow the Offshore Powerboat Association Englewood Beach Waterfest World Championships two weekends prior, which in turn follows the Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run the week prior.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A proposes to raze, rebuild near Queen’s Harbour
Chick-fil-A wants to demolish and rebuild its almost 23-year-old restaurant at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club. The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich and tenders chain says on a site plan the project is part of its property reinvestment program to improve customer service and restaurant operations.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hoffman Integrated Marketing Communications closing shop
San Marco-based Hoffman Integrated Marketing Communications is closing after about 30 years. The closure should be complete by the end of the year, President Jeff Hoffman said Dec. 5. The company, based at 1056 Hendricks Ave., has been informing clients and assisting employees with transitions, he said. Hoffman declined to...
residentnews.net
The Way We Were: Marlene Goodwin
Marlene Goodwin is a Jacksonville native, as were her father and his parents. She entered the world in 1936 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was the youngest of seven children and had a sister 18 years her senior who served as a second mom. Growing up on Colonial Avenue...
saportareport.com
Investor Home Purchases and the Rising Threat to Owners and Renters
The scarcity of affordable housing in cities across the country has been well documented. From the onset of the pandemic, news headlines pointed to rapidly rising home sale prices and the increase in investors and corporate entities purchasing and renting out single-family homes, leaving current and prospective homebuyers and renters on the outside looking in.
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in Jax This Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music...
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Bosque Bello Cemetery
If you are looking for an interesting walk on Amelia Island beyond the offerings of Fort Clinch State Park, the Egan’s Creek Greenway or the beach, head out to Bosque Bello Cemetery. You don’t have to know anyone buried there or even be a history buff to enjoy the place. There’s a lot even for a nature lover like me.
Jacksonville Daily Record
FSCJ Funeral Services program accredited for online classes
After review from the American Board of Funeral Service Education, Florida State College at Jacksonville’s Funeral Services program is a board-approved distance learning program. FSCJ said in a news release that of 58 board-accredited programs, fewer than 25 are approved for distance learning. “FSCJ is known for our high-quality...
Video: Florida Police Officer Unable To Swim Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby
A police officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Me’Atia Sanderson, jumped in a pond to save a drowning baby in Jacksonville, Florida despite being unable to swim, according to WTSP News. A graphic video of Officer Sanderson jumping into a retention pond on June 9 to save the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
Seller: The Pineapple Corp. of Jacksonville Inc. About the property: Spanish colonial-style home features six bedrooms, five full and one half-bathrooms, courtyard and three-car garage. ST. JOHNS. $1,610,000. 7 Sandpiper Cove, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.33 acre. House size: 2,883 square feet. Buyer: Myron J. and Kelly...
First Coast News
'I'm going to choose joy:' Months after car crash leaves him paralyzed, Patric Young launches foundation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At 6-foot-9, Patric Young says his stature is what most people immediately noticed about him. “But it's like, now you notice that I'm in a chair? Who am I now?” Young asked while sitting in a wheelchair. The Providence High graduate was one of the...
First Coast News
Duval County Public Schools terminates 20-year relationship with LGBTQ group due to Instagram post
The school district cited an "inappropriate game" being given to students. JASMYN called it an "overreaction."
Jacksonville Daily Record
Kindred $31 million Kindred rehabilitation hospital in review
The city is reviewing civil engineering plans for the Kindred rehabilitation hospital in West Jacksonville. Crunk Engineering LLC of Brentwood, Tennessee, is the civil engineer. Kindred Rehabilitation Services, which is owned and operated by Brentwood-based LifePoint Health, is preparing to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The city is reviewing...
Honoring the Greatest Generation, World War II Veterans: Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance honoring those called the greatest generation will be Sunday, December 4 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Remembrance commemorates the day of infamy 81 years ago when the Japanese attacked U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, which brought the United States into World War II.
Comments / 1