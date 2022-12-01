ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DELCO.Today

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
6 Tips to Stay Focused When Working Remotely

Working remotely has its perks, but also setbacks. It can give employees the flexibility they need but can also be distracting. Whether you’re a traveler or just trying to get a change of scenery within your city, staying focused can serve as a challenge. John Boitnott from The Entrepreneur gives advice on how to stay focused.
Four Workplace Trends for 2023

Amid a pandemic, a younger workforce and new technology workplace culture is seeing a shakeup. More companies are going remote than ever before and emerging and shifting social attitudes are shifting to demand a more diverse workspace. Here are the upcoming workplace trends for 2023, according to Forbes:. Remote Work.
Meridian Bank Appoints Christine M. Helmig to Board of Directors

Meridian Corporation has appointed Christine M Helmig, CPA, to an open position on the Board of Directors of Meridian Corporation and its principal subsidiary, Meridian Bank, effective immediately. “Ms. Helmig is a great addition to our Board of Directors,” said Chris Annas, Chairman. “Chrissy has been a long-standing friend of...
DELCO Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! Several CCRES job openings are currently available for qualified staff to work in schools, home, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children...
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian

Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
Oopsie! Should You Axe Your Accessibility Team?

Have you heard that Chief Twit axed the entire accessibility engineering team at Twitter last month? Oopsie! Those layoffs were probably not a good thing. Word travels on social media, in the news, and in the tech world on blog posts and more! Read recent articles from the Washington Post, Wired, TechCrunch, Time, and Google for more details!
Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job

Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s so much...
DELCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey

American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their DELCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a DELCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below. Your feedback will help us refine our newsletter...
