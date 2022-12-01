Read full article on original website
Related
Accepting Reality and Holding On To Hope
Respectful Goodbyes MotivationPhoto bywww.postermywall.com. In this article, we will explore how to respectfully say goodbye to a loved one who has passed. It can be a difficult transition, as we struggle to accept reality, but it is still possible to hold on to hope. This article will provide an overview of the grieving process, as well as offer strategies for coping with the immediate aftermath of a loss. We will also discuss how to deal with the long-term effects of grief, such as loneliness and depression, and support systems that can help during difficult times. By the end of this article, you will be equipped with the tools and resources to help you through this challenging period. You will also gain a better understanding of the importance of self-care and the power of hope in moving forward.
Dear Abby: I’m tired of dealing with my know-it-all neighbor
DEAR ABBY: Last year, two former classmates bought houses next door to me. I don’t mind one of them, but the other, “Evie,” is a snippy know-it-all with a sugar daddy boyfriend. She looks down on everyone. In addition to yelling over the fence when they see us outside or on our back deck, they have invited my husband and me to dinner at their house and for happy hour several times. I have made excuses, but I’m running out of them. I have no intention of accepting these invitations. My husband thinks we should “just get it over with”...
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
Opinion: The Dead Giveaways Someone Is Trapped In A Relationship With a Narcissist
When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are in a relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.
Dear Abby: I’m married to an abuser
DEAR ABBY: My husband of 30 years has always made me feel like I wasn’t good enough for him. He would flirt with other women and say things to me about an ex-girlfriend he broke up with before marrying his first wife. (I caught him private messaging her.) He has told me four different times that we should separate. The first three times, I cried about it. The last time he said it, I told him never to say that to me again. see also Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding I have always tried...
Dear Abby: Couple’s marriage has become a partnership of convenience
DEAR ABBY: Although my husband and I are no longer in a romantic relationship, we are what I call “life partners.” After cancer left him impotent, he rejected any physical affection at all. I had an extramarital affair which lasted four years. My boyfriend passed away last year. I have no desire to be physically […] The post Dear Abby: Couple’s marriage has become a partnership of convenience appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Opinion: Signs Someone Is Losing Interest In Their Long-Term Partner
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Opinion: How to accept that your relationshIp is over
You can learn to let go of someone you love and move on after a breakup, just like I did. This article is based on personal experience and information sourced from reputable medical websites, which are cited within the story.
Opinion: How To Tell When A Significant Other is Losing Romantic Interest
The first time I ever got dumped was in college. My ex-boyfriend Andrew and I were at a party dancing, laughing, and putting on the outward appearance of having a blast. When the party ended we went back to his dorm room and he told me that he didn’t like me “that way” anymore.
Dear Abby: I’m being accused of something I didn’t do
DEAR ABBY: A friend, “Marie,” approached me in the parking lot after church, raising her voice, flailing her arms and saying three people had told her that I told them to stay away from her and her husband. I told Marie it wasn’t true, and she and her husband were my friends. She reiterated that three people said it, shaking her hand and holding up three fingers in my face. When I asked who they were, she wouldn’t tell me. I asked her if she would get the three people together at her house because I would like to talk to...
Dear Abby: My husband refuses to work
DEAR ABBY: Where do I begin? I’ve been a loyal reader of your column for years. I have been married to my current husband for 14 not-good years. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiomyopathy seven years ago and hasn’t had a job since then. We have a daughter who will be 7 soon. I feel he could solve these problems by taking his medication and dieting. However, he insists his medical conditions keep him from working. He doesn’t take care of our daughter and doesn’t do anything around the house. I take out the trash,...
MindBodyGreen
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
Washington Examiner
Older people are increasingly living alone. That's not good for any of us
For Americans aged 50 and older, living alone is on the rise. This increase isn't a result of the COVID-19 pandemic . Instead, it's been decades in the making. Among other things, it is a result of shifting attitudes toward marriage, careers, and children. Approximately 15 million people aged 50...
Dear Abby: My boyfriend cheated on my 20 times
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend, “Robert,” for 10 years. We live together, and he helps me raise my preteen daughter. Recently, Robert has decided that he is “entitled to privacy.” He has locked me out of his computer and phone and refuses to share his passwords. Some history: Robert has cheated on me more than 20 times in the past, with an almost-encounter happening as recently as three months ago, thwarted only after I saw some text messages on his phone. Last week, I discovered that he used the search term “sex” on a website that’s notorious for...
Opinion: In A Toxic or Abusive Relationship Victims Often Use Specific Phrases
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Opinion: Anonymous Victims Provide Personal Examples of Narcissistic Gaslighting
For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the relationship, leaving them with no sense of self and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
Boundaries In Relationships
In every romantic relationship, it is important to establish healthy boundaries to create a lasting, loving bond. By definition, a boundary is a line that delineates one person's territory from another's. In a relationship, boundaries help to define each person's individual needs, wants, and limits.
Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Numerous Reasons
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
MindBodyGreen
Understanding The Dark Night Of The Soul (+ How To Get Through It)
What is the dark night of the soul? Stages of the dark night of the soul How to get through the dark night of the soul What to do once the dark night of the soul ends. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
psychologytoday.com
Do You Have Trouble Letting Go?
People effortlessly “let go” of many, many things all the time. It can be useful to explore reasons for holding on to things. When things are difficult to "let go" it is because some aspect of it is still important. Working clinically with others is something I consider...
Comments / 0